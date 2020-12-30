Breaking
How did your MP vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal?
- Credit: Parliament Live
As MPs in the House of Commons vote in support of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, we look at how each politician voted.
In the second and third reading of the bill, the Commons voted by 521 votes to 73 to back the agreement, a government majority of 448.
359 Tory MPs backed the bill - with 162 Labour politicians also supporting the agreement.
Rejecting the bill was 44 SNP MPs, 11 Lib Dems, eight DUP, three Plaid Cymru, two SDLP, one Green, one Alliance, and two independents along with one Labour MP.
A total of 36 Labour MPs did not register a vote, with some abstaining – such as Diane Abbott, Meg Hillier and frontbencher Helen Hayes.
John Redwood and Owen Paterson also abstained.
Votes in support of the bill
Conservative
Aaron Bell
Adam Afriyie
Adam Holloway
Alan Mak
Alberto Costa
Alec Shelbrooke
Alex Burghart
Alex Chalk
Alexander Stafford
Alicia Kearns
Alister Jack
Alok Sharma
Alun Cairns
Amanda Milling
Amanda Solloway
Andrea Jenkyns
Andrea Leadsom
Andrew Bowie
Andrew Bridgen
Andrew Griffith
Andrew Jones
Andrew Lewer
Andrew Mitchell
Andrew Murrison
Andrew Percy
Andrew Rosindell
Andrew Selous
Andrew Stephenson
Andy Carter
Angela Richardson
Anne Marie Morris
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Anthony Browne
Anthony Mangnall
Antony Higginbotham
Ben Bradley
Ben Everitt
Ben Spencer
Ben Wallace
Bernard Jenkin
Bill Wiggin
Bim Afolami
Bob Blackman
Bob Seely
Bob Stewart
Boris Johnson
Brandon Lewis
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Caroline Ansell
Caroline Dinenage
Caroline Johnson
Caroline Nokes
Charles Walker
Cherilyn Mackrory
Cheryl Gillan
Chloe Smith
Chris Clarkson
Chris Grayling
Chris Green
Chris Heaton-Harris
Chris Loder
Chris Philp
Chris Skidmore
Christian Wakeford
Christopher Chope
Christopher Pincher
Claire Coutinho
Conor Burns
Craig Mackinlay
Craig Tracey
Craig Whittaker
Craig Williams
Crispin Blunt
Damian Collins
Damian Green
Damian Hinds
Damien Moore
Dan Poulter
Daniel Kawczynski
Danny Kruger
Darren Henry
David Amess
David Davis
David Duguid
David Evennett
David Johnston
David Jones
David Morris
David Mundell
David Rutley
David Simmonds
David T C Davies
David Warburton
Dean Russell
Dehenna Davison
Derek Thomas
Desmond Swayne
Dominic Raab
Douglas Ross
Duncan Baker
Eddie Hughes
Edward Argar
Edward Leigh
Edward Timpson
Elizabeth Truss
Elliot Colburn
Esther McVey
Fay Jones
Felicity Buchan
Fiona Bruce
Flick Drummond
Gagan Mohindra
Gareth Bacon
Gareth Davies
Gareth Johnson
Gary Sambrook
Gary Streeter
Gavin Williamson
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
Geoffrey Cox
George Eustice
George Freeman
Giles Watling
Gillian Keegan
Gordon Henderson
Graham Brady
Graham Stuart
Grant Shapps
Greg Clark
Greg Hands
Greg Knight
Greg Smith
Guy Opperman
Harriett Baldwin
Heather Wheeler
Helen Grant
Helen Whately
Henry Smith
Holly Mumby-Croft
Huw Merriman
Iain Duncan Smith
Iain Stewart
Ian Levy
Ian Liddell-Grainger
Imran Ahmad Khan
Jack Brereton
Jack Lopresti
Jackie Doyle-Price
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Young
Jake Berry
James Brokenshire
James Cartlidge
James Cleverly
James Daly
James Davies
James Duddridge
James Gray
James Grundy
James Heappey
James Sunderland
James Wild
Jamie Wallis
Jane Hunt
Jane Stevenson
Jason McCartney
Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Quin
Jeremy Wright
Jerome Mayhew
Jesse Norman
Jo Churchill
Jo Gideon
John Baron
John Glen
John Hayes
John Howell
John Lamont
John Penrose
John Stevenson
John Whittingdale
Johnny Mercer
Jonathan Djanogly
Jonathan Gullis
Jonathan Lord
Joy Morrissey
Julia Lopez
Julian Knight
Julian Lewis
Julian Smith
Julian Sturdy
Julie Marson
Justin Tomlinson
Karen Bradley
Karl McCartney
Kate Griffiths
Katherine Fletcher
Kelly Tolhurst
Kemi Badenoch
Kevin Foster
Kevin Hollinrake
Kieran Mullan
Kit Malthouse
Kwasi Kwarteng
Laura Farris
Laura Trott
Laurence Robertson
Lee Anderson
Lee Rowley
Leo Docherty
Lia Nici
Liam Fox
Lucy Allan
Lucy Frazer
Luke Evans
Luke Hall
Maggie Throup
Marco Longhi
Marcus Fysh
Marcus Jones
Maria Caulfield
Maria Miller
Mark Eastwood
Mark Fletcher
Mark Francois
Mark Garnier
Mark Harper
Mark Jenkinson
Mark Logan
Mark Menzies
Mark Pawsey
Mark Pritchard
Martin Vickers
Mary Robinson
Matt Hancock
Matt Vickers
Matt Warman
Matthew Offord
Mel Stride
Michael Ellis
Michael Fabricant
Michael Gove
Michael Tomlinson
Michelle Donelan
Mike Freer
Mike Penning
Mike Wood
Mims Davies
Miriam Cates
Nadhim Zahawi
Nadine Dorries
Natalie Elphicke
Neil Hudson
Neil O'Brien
Neil Parish
Nick Fletcher
Nick Gibb
Nickie Aiken
Nicola Richards
Nigel Adams
Nigel Huddleston
Nigel Mills
Nusrat Ghani
Oliver Dowden
Oliver Heald
Paul Beresford
Paul Bristow
Paul Holmes
Paul Howell
Paul Maynard
Paul Scully
Pauline Latham
Penny Mordaunt
Peter Aldous
Peter Bone
Peter Bottomley
Peter Gibson
Philip Davies
Philip Dunne
Philip Hollobone
Priti Patel
Rachel Maclean
Ranil Jayawardena
Rebecca Harris
Rebecca Pow
Rehman Chishti
Richard Bacon
Richard Drax
Richard Fuller
Richard Graham
Richard Holden
Rishi Sunak
Rob Butler
Rob Roberts
Robbie Moore
Robert Buckland
Robert Courts
Robert Goodwill
Robert Halfon
Robert Jenrick
Robert Largan
Robert Neill
Robert Syms
Robin Millar
Robin Walker
Roger Gale
Royston Smith
Ruth Edwards
Sajid Javid
Sally-Ann Hart
Saqib Bhatti
Sara Britcliffe
Sarah Atherton
Sarah Dines
Scott Benton
Scott Mann
Selaine Saxby
Shailesh Vara
Shaun Bailey
Sheryll Murray
Simon Baynes
Simon Clarke
Simon Fell
Simon Hart
Simon Hoare
Simon Jupp
Siobhan Baillie
Stephen Crabb
Stephen Hammond
Stephen McPartland
Stephen Metcalfe
Steve Baker
Steve Barclay
Steve Brine
Steve Double
Stuart Anderson
Stuart Andrew
Suella Braverman
Suzanne Webb
Theo Clarke
Theresa May
Theresa Villiers
Thérèse Coffey
Tim Loughton
Tobias Ellwood
Tom Hunt
Tom Pursglove
Tom Randall
Tom Tugendhat
Tracey Crouch
Trudy Harrison
Vicky Ford
Victoria Atkins
Victoria Prentis
Virginia Crosbie
Wendy Morton
Will Quince
William Cash
William Wragg
Abena Oppong-Asare
Afzal Khan
Labour
Alan Campbell
Alan Whitehead
Alex Cunningham
Alex Davies-Jones
Alex Norris
Alex Sobel
Alison McGovern
Andrew Gwynne
Andy McDonald
Angela Eagle
Angela Rayner
Anna McMorrin
Anneliese Dodds
Bambos Charalambous
Barbara Keeley
Barry Sheerman
Bill Esterson
Bridget Phillipson
Carolyn Harris
Cat Smith
Catherine West
Charlotte Nichols
Chi Onwurah
Chris Bryant
Chris Elmore
Chris Evans
Christian Matheson
Christina Rees
Clive Betts
Colleen Fletcher
Conor McGinn
Dan Carden
Dan Jarvis
Daniel Zeichner
David Lammy
Debbie Abrahams
Derek Twigg
Edward Miliband
Ellie Reeves
Emily Thornberry
Emma Hardy
Emma Lewell-Buck
Fabian Hamilton
Feryal Clark
Fleur Anderson
Gareth Thomas
George Howarth
Gerald Jones
Gill Furniss
Graham Stringer
Grahame Morris
Harriet Harman
Hilary Benn
Holly Lynch
Ian Byrne
Ian Lavery
Ian Murray
Imran Hussain
Jack Dromey
James Murray
Jeff Smith
Jess Phillips
Jessica Morden
Jim McMahon
Jo Stevens
John Cryer
John Healey
John Spellar
Jon Cruddas
Jon Trickett
Jonathan Ashworth
Jonathan Reynolds
Judith Cummins
Julie Elliott
Justin Madders
Karen Buck
Karin Smyth
Karl Turner
Kate Green
Kate Hollern
Kate Osborne
Keir Starmer
Kerry McCarthy
Kevan Jones
Khalid Mahmood
Kim Johnson
Liam Byrne
Lilian Greenwood
Lisa Nandy
Liz Kendall
Liz Twist
Louise Haigh
Lucy Powell
Luke Pollard
Lyn Brown
Margaret Beckett
Margaret Greenwood
Margaret Hodge
Maria Eagle
Marie Rimmer
Mark Hendrick
Mark Tami
Marsha De Cordova
Mary Glindon
Matt Rodda
Matt Western
Matthew Pennycook
Mick Whitley
Mike Amesbury
Mike Hill
Mike Kane
Navendu Mishra
Naz Shah
Nia Griffith
Nicholas Brown
Nick Smith
Nick Thomas-Symonds
Pat McFadden
Paul Blomfield
Paula Barker
Peter Kyle
Preet Kaur Gill
Rachael Maskell
Rachel Hopkins
Rachel Reeves
Rosena Allin-Khan
Rosie Cooper
Rushanara Ali
Ruth Cadbury
Ruth Jones
Sam Tarry
Sarah Champion
Sarah Jones
Sarah Owen
Seema Malhotra
Shabana Mahmood
Sharon Hodgson
Stephanie Peacock
Stephen Doughty
Stephen Kinnock
Stephen Morgan
Stephen Timms
Steve McCabe
Steve Reed
Tahir Ali
Taiwo Owatemi
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
Thangam Debbonaire
Toby Perkins
Tony Lloyd
Tracy Brabin
Tulip Siddiq
Valerie Vaz
Vicky Foxcroft
Virendra Sharma
Wayne David
Wes Streeting
Yasmin Qureshi
Yvette Cooper
Yvonne Fovargue
Votes against the bill
Alliance
Stephen Farry
DUP
Carla Lockhart
Gavin Robinson
Gregory Campbell
Ian Paisley
Jeffrey M Donaldson
Jim Shannon
Paul Girvan
Sammy Wilson
Green
Caroline Lucas
Independent
Jonathan Edwards
Margaret Ferrier
Labour
Bell Ribeiro-Addy
Lib Dems
Alistair Carmichael
Christine Jardine
Daisy Cooper
Ed Davey
Jamie Stone
Layla Moran
Munira Wilson
Sarah Olney
Tim Farron
Wendy Chamberlain
Wera Hobhouse
Plaid Cymru
Ben Lake
Hywel Williams
Liz Saville Roberts
SNP
Alan Brown
Alison Thewliss
Allan Dorans
Alyn Smith
Amy Callaghan
Angela Crawley
Angus Brendan MacNeil
Anne McLaughlin
Brendan O'Hara
Carol Monaghan
Chris Law
Chris Stephens
Dave Doogan
Deidre Brock
Douglas Chapman
Gavin Newlands
Hannah Bardell
Ian Blackford
Joanna Cherry
John McNally
John Nicolson
Kenny MacAskill
Kirsten Oswald
Kirsty Blackman
Lisa Cameron
Marion Fellows
Martin Docherty-Hughes
Martyn Day
Mhairi Black
Neale Hanvey
Neil Gray
Patricia Gibson
Patrick Grady
Pete Wishart
Peter Grant
Philippa Whitford
Richard Thomson
Ronnie Cowan
Stephen Flynn
Steven Bonnar
Stewart Hosie
Stewart Malcolm McDonald
Stuart C McDonald
Tommy Sheppard
Claire Hanna
Colum Eastwood
Abstained/No Vote Recorded
Tory
John Redwood
Owen Paterson
Independent
Claudia Webbe
Jeremy Corbyn
Labour
Andy Slaughter
Apsana Begum
Barry Gardiner
Ben Bradshaw
Beth Winter
Catherine McKinnell
Clive Efford
Clive Lewis
Darren Jones
Dawn Butler
Diana Johnson
Diane Abbott
Florence Eshalomi
Geraint Davies
Helen Hayes
Ian Mearns
Janet Daby
John McDonnell
Kate Osamor
Kevin Brennan
Lloyd Russell-Moyle
Mary Kelly Foy
Meg Hillier
Mohammad Yasin
Nadia Whittome
Neil Coyle
Olivia Blake
Peter Dowd
Rebecca Long Bailey
Richard Burgon
Rosie Duffield
Rupa Huq
Siobhain McDonagh
Stella Creasy
Tonia Antoniazzi
Zarah Sultana
SNP
Drew Hendry
Sinn Féin
Chris Hazzard
Francie Molloy
John Finucane
Michelle Gildernew
Mickey Brady
Órfhlaith Begley
Paul Maskey
Tellers were James Morris and Mark Spencer (Tory) and David Linden and Owen Thompson (SNP).
