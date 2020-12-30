How did your MP vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal?

Breaking

Published: 2:40 PM December 30, 2020 Updated: 3:35 PM December 30, 2020

As MPs in the House of Commons vote in support of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, we look at how each politician voted.

In the second and third reading of the bill, the Commons voted by 521 votes to 73 to back the agreement, a government majority of 448.

359 Tory MPs backed the bill - with 162 Labour politicians also supporting the agreement.

Rejecting the bill was 44 SNP MPs, 11 Lib Dems, eight DUP, three Plaid Cymru, two SDLP, one Green, one Alliance, and two independents along with one Labour MP.

A total of 36 Labour MPs did not register a vote, with some abstaining – such as Diane Abbott, Meg Hillier and frontbencher Helen Hayes.

John Redwood and Owen Paterson also abstained.







Votes in support of the bill

Conservative

Aaron Bell

Adam Afriyie

Adam Holloway

Alan Mak

Alberto Costa

Alec Shelbrooke

Alex Burghart

Alex Chalk

Alexander Stafford

Alicia Kearns

Alister Jack

Alok Sharma

Alun Cairns

Amanda Milling

Amanda Solloway

Andrea Jenkyns

Andrea Leadsom

Andrew Bowie

Andrew Bridgen

Andrew Griffith

Andrew Jones

Andrew Lewer

Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Murrison

Andrew Percy

Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Selous

Andrew Stephenson

Andy Carter

Angela Richardson

Anne Marie Morris

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Anthony Browne

Anthony Mangnall

Antony Higginbotham

Ben Bradley

Ben Everitt

Ben Spencer

Ben Wallace

Bernard Jenkin

Bill Wiggin

Bim Afolami

Bob Blackman

Bob Seely

Bob Stewart

Boris Johnson

Brandon Lewis

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Caroline Ansell

Caroline Dinenage

Caroline Johnson

Caroline Nokes

Charles Walker

Cherilyn Mackrory

Cheryl Gillan

Chloe Smith

Chris Clarkson

Chris Grayling

Chris Green

Chris Heaton-Harris

Chris Loder

Chris Philp

Chris Skidmore

Christian Wakeford

Christopher Chope

Christopher Pincher

Claire Coutinho

Conor Burns

Craig Mackinlay

Craig Tracey

Craig Whittaker

Craig Williams

Crispin Blunt

Damian Collins

Damian Green

Damian Hinds

Damien Moore

Dan Poulter

Daniel Kawczynski

Danny Kruger

Darren Henry

David Amess

David Davis

David Duguid

David Evennett

David Johnston

David Jones

David Morris

David Mundell

David Rutley

David Simmonds

David T C Davies

David Warburton

Dean Russell

Dehenna Davison

Derek Thomas

Desmond Swayne

Dominic Raab

Douglas Ross

Duncan Baker

Eddie Hughes

Edward Argar

Edward Leigh

Edward Timpson

Elizabeth Truss

Elliot Colburn

Esther McVey

Fay Jones

Felicity Buchan

Fiona Bruce

Flick Drummond

Gagan Mohindra

Gareth Bacon

Gareth Davies

Gareth Johnson

Gary Sambrook

Gary Streeter

Gavin Williamson

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

Geoffrey Cox

George Eustice

George Freeman

Giles Watling

Gillian Keegan

Gordon Henderson

Graham Brady

Graham Stuart

Grant Shapps

Greg Clark

Greg Hands

Greg Knight

Greg Smith

Guy Opperman

Harriett Baldwin

Heather Wheeler

Helen Grant

Helen Whately

Henry Smith

Holly Mumby-Croft

Huw Merriman

Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Stewart

Ian Levy

Ian Liddell-Grainger

Imran Ahmad Khan

Jack Brereton

Jack Lopresti

Jackie Doyle-Price

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Young

Jake Berry

James Brokenshire

James Cartlidge

James Cleverly

James Daly

James Davies

James Duddridge

James Gray

James Grundy

James Heappey

James Sunderland

James Wild

Jamie Wallis

Jane Hunt

Jane Stevenson

Jason McCartney

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Quin

Jeremy Wright

Jerome Mayhew

Jesse Norman

Jo Churchill

Jo Gideon

John Baron

John Glen

John Hayes

John Howell

John Lamont

John Penrose

John Stevenson

John Whittingdale

Johnny Mercer

Jonathan Djanogly

Jonathan Gullis

Jonathan Lord

Joy Morrissey

Julia Lopez

Julian Knight

Julian Lewis

Julian Smith

Julian Sturdy

Julie Marson

Justin Tomlinson

Karen Bradley

Karl McCartney

Kate Griffiths

Katherine Fletcher

Kelly Tolhurst

Kemi Badenoch

Kevin Foster

Kevin Hollinrake

Kieran Mullan

Kit Malthouse

Kwasi Kwarteng

Laura Farris

Laura Trott

Laurence Robertson

Lee Anderson

Lee Rowley

Leo Docherty

Lia Nici

Liam Fox

Lucy Allan

Lucy Frazer

Luke Evans

Luke Hall

Maggie Throup

Marco Longhi

Marcus Fysh

Marcus Jones

Maria Caulfield

Maria Miller

Mark Eastwood

Mark Fletcher

Mark Francois

Mark Garnier

Mark Harper

Mark Jenkinson

Mark Logan

Mark Menzies

Mark Pawsey

Mark Pritchard

Martin Vickers

Mary Robinson

Matt Hancock

Matt Vickers

Matt Warman

Matthew Offord

Mel Stride

Michael Ellis

Michael Fabricant

Michael Gove

Michael Tomlinson

Michelle Donelan

Mike Freer

Mike Penning

Mike Wood

Mims Davies

Miriam Cates

Nadhim Zahawi

Nadine Dorries

Natalie Elphicke

Neil Hudson

Neil O'Brien

Neil Parish

Nick Fletcher

Nick Gibb

Nickie Aiken

Nicola Richards

Nigel Adams

Nigel Huddleston

Nigel Mills

Nusrat Ghani

Oliver Dowden

Oliver Heald

Paul Beresford

Paul Bristow

Paul Holmes

Paul Howell

Paul Maynard

Paul Scully

Pauline Latham

Penny Mordaunt

Peter Aldous

Peter Bone

Peter Bottomley

Peter Gibson

Philip Davies

Philip Dunne

Philip Hollobone

Priti Patel

Rachel Maclean

Ranil Jayawardena

Rebecca Harris

Rebecca Pow

Rehman Chishti

Richard Bacon

Richard Drax

Richard Fuller

Richard Graham

Richard Holden

Rishi Sunak

Rob Butler

Rob Roberts

Robbie Moore

Robert Buckland

Robert Courts

Robert Goodwill

Robert Halfon

Robert Jenrick

Robert Largan

Robert Neill

Robert Syms

Robin Millar

Robin Walker

Roger Gale

Royston Smith

Ruth Edwards

Sajid Javid

Sally-Ann Hart

Saqib Bhatti

Sara Britcliffe

Sarah Atherton

Sarah Dines

Scott Benton

Scott Mann

Selaine Saxby

Shailesh Vara

Shaun Bailey

Sheryll Murray

Simon Baynes

Simon Clarke

Simon Fell

Simon Hart

Simon Hoare

Simon Jupp

Siobhan Baillie

Stephen Crabb

Stephen Hammond

Stephen McPartland

Stephen Metcalfe

Steve Baker

Steve Barclay

Steve Brine

Steve Double

Stuart Anderson

Stuart Andrew

Suella Braverman

Suzanne Webb

Theo Clarke

Theresa May

Theresa Villiers

Thérèse Coffey

Tim Loughton

Tobias Ellwood

Tom Hunt

Tom Pursglove

Tom Randall

Tom Tugendhat

Tracey Crouch

Trudy Harrison

Vicky Ford

Victoria Atkins

Victoria Prentis

Virginia Crosbie

Wendy Morton

Will Quince

William Cash

William Wragg

Abena Oppong-Asare

Afzal Khan

Labour

Alan Campbell

Alan Whitehead

Alex Cunningham

Alex Davies-Jones

Alex Norris

Alex Sobel

Alison McGovern

Andrew Gwynne

Andy McDonald

Angela Eagle

Angela Rayner

Anna McMorrin

Anneliese Dodds

Bambos Charalambous

Barbara Keeley

Barry Sheerman

Bill Esterson

Bridget Phillipson

Carolyn Harris

Cat Smith

Catherine West

Charlotte Nichols

Chi Onwurah

Chris Bryant

Chris Elmore

Chris Evans

Christian Matheson

Christina Rees

Clive Betts

Colleen Fletcher

Conor McGinn

Dan Carden

Dan Jarvis

Daniel Zeichner

David Lammy

Debbie Abrahams

Derek Twigg

Edward Miliband

Ellie Reeves

Emily Thornberry

Emma Hardy

Emma Lewell-Buck

Fabian Hamilton

Feryal Clark

Fleur Anderson

Gareth Thomas

George Howarth

Gerald Jones

Gill Furniss

Graham Stringer

Grahame Morris

Harriet Harman

Hilary Benn

Holly Lynch

Ian Byrne

Ian Lavery

Ian Murray

Imran Hussain

Jack Dromey

James Murray

Jeff Smith

Jess Phillips

Jessica Morden

Jim McMahon

Jo Stevens

John Cryer

John Healey

John Spellar

Jon Cruddas

Jon Trickett

Jonathan Ashworth

Jonathan Reynolds

Judith Cummins

Julie Elliott

Justin Madders

Karen Buck

Karin Smyth

Karl Turner

Kate Green

Kate Hollern

Kate Osborne

Keir Starmer

Kerry McCarthy

Kevan Jones

Khalid Mahmood

Kim Johnson

Liam Byrne

Lilian Greenwood

Lisa Nandy

Liz Kendall

Liz Twist

Louise Haigh

Lucy Powell

Luke Pollard

Lyn Brown

Margaret Beckett

Margaret Greenwood

Margaret Hodge

Maria Eagle

Marie Rimmer

Mark Hendrick

Mark Tami

Marsha De Cordova

Mary Glindon

Matt Rodda

Matt Western

Matthew Pennycook

Mick Whitley

Mike Amesbury

Mike Hill

Mike Kane

Navendu Mishra

Naz Shah

Nia Griffith

Nicholas Brown

Nick Smith

Nick Thomas-Symonds

Pat McFadden

Paul Blomfield

Paula Barker

Peter Kyle

Preet Kaur Gill

Rachael Maskell

Rachel Hopkins

Rachel Reeves

Rosena Allin-Khan

Rosie Cooper

Rushanara Ali

Ruth Cadbury

Ruth Jones

Sam Tarry

Sarah Champion

Sarah Jones

Sarah Owen

Seema Malhotra

Shabana Mahmood

Sharon Hodgson

Stephanie Peacock

Stephen Doughty

Stephen Kinnock

Stephen Morgan

Stephen Timms

Steve McCabe

Steve Reed

Tahir Ali

Taiwo Owatemi

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

Thangam Debbonaire

Toby Perkins

Tony Lloyd

Tracy Brabin

Tulip Siddiq

Valerie Vaz

Vicky Foxcroft

Virendra Sharma

Wayne David

Wes Streeting

Yasmin Qureshi

Yvette Cooper

Yvonne Fovargue

Votes against the bill

Alliance

Stephen Farry

DUP

Carla Lockhart

Gavin Robinson

Gregory Campbell

Ian Paisley

Jeffrey M Donaldson

Jim Shannon

Paul Girvan

Sammy Wilson

Green

Caroline Lucas

Independent

Jonathan Edwards

Margaret Ferrier

Labour

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Lib Dems

Alistair Carmichael

Christine Jardine

Daisy Cooper

Ed Davey

Jamie Stone

Layla Moran

Munira Wilson

Sarah Olney

Tim Farron

Wendy Chamberlain

Wera Hobhouse

Plaid Cymru

Ben Lake

Hywel Williams

Liz Saville Roberts

SNP

Alan Brown

Alison Thewliss

Allan Dorans

Alyn Smith

Amy Callaghan

Angela Crawley

Angus Brendan MacNeil

Anne McLaughlin

Brendan O'Hara

Carol Monaghan

Chris Law

Chris Stephens

Dave Doogan

Deidre Brock

Douglas Chapman

Gavin Newlands

Hannah Bardell

Ian Blackford

Joanna Cherry

John McNally

John Nicolson

Kenny MacAskill

Kirsten Oswald

Kirsty Blackman

Lisa Cameron

Marion Fellows

Martin Docherty-Hughes

Martyn Day

Mhairi Black

Neale Hanvey

Neil Gray

Patricia Gibson

Patrick Grady

Pete Wishart

Peter Grant

Philippa Whitford

Richard Thomson

Ronnie Cowan

Stephen Flynn

Steven Bonnar

Stewart Hosie

Stewart Malcolm McDonald

Stuart C McDonald

Tommy Sheppard

Claire Hanna

Colum Eastwood

Abstained/No Vote Recorded

Tory

John Redwood

Owen Paterson

Independent

Claudia Webbe

Jeremy Corbyn

Labour

Andy Slaughter

Apsana Begum

Barry Gardiner

Ben Bradshaw

Beth Winter

Catherine McKinnell

Clive Efford

Clive Lewis

Darren Jones

Dawn Butler

Diana Johnson

Diane Abbott

Florence Eshalomi

Geraint Davies

Helen Hayes

Ian Mearns

Janet Daby

John McDonnell

Kate Osamor

Kevin Brennan

Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Mary Kelly Foy

Meg Hillier

Mohammad Yasin

Nadia Whittome

Neil Coyle

Olivia Blake

Peter Dowd

Rebecca Long Bailey

Richard Burgon

Rosie Duffield

Rupa Huq

Siobhain McDonagh

Stella Creasy

Tonia Antoniazzi

Zarah Sultana

SNP

Drew Hendry

Sinn Féin

Chris Hazzard

Francie Molloy

John Finucane

Michelle Gildernew

Mickey Brady

Órfhlaith Begley

Paul Maskey

Tellers were James Morris and Mark Spencer (Tory) and David Linden and Owen Thompson (SNP).