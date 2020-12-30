Boris Johnson claims UK is 'best friend and ally EU could have'

Published: 7:56 AM December 30, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on the agreement of a post-Brexit trade deal. - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is set to tell MPs that the UK will be the "best friend and ally the EU could have" as politicians are set to vote for his Brexit deal.

Parliament will be recalled to give its ruling on the trade agreement reached more than four years after the In/Out referendum in 2016.

The EU (Future Relationship) Bill is expected to clear the Commons with the Conservatives and the majority of Labour MPs set to support it, although the SNP, the DUP, Plaid Cymru, the SDLP, Alliance and the Liberal Democrats have all indicated they will not vote for it.

But Johnson has insisted that his Bill keeps his "friendship and goodwill" with the EU while fulfilling the “sovereign wish” of the British people to live under their own laws.

“The central purpose of the Bill is to accomplish something which the British people always knew in their hearts could be done, but which we were told was impossible.

“Namely that we could trade and cooperate with our European neighbours on the closest terms of friendship and goodwill, whilst retaining sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny.”

A Commons debate will start at around 9.30am, with a vote expected in the early afternoon.

Following proceedings in the Commons, the legislation will be debated by peers in the House of Lords, with a vote expected after 10pm, with Royal Assent to follow afterwards if it is passed.

Approval is also expected to be given to enable virtual participation for debates and proceedings on the Bill.