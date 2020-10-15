Video
How Nicola Sturgeon could stop Boris Johnson choosing no-deal Brexit
- Credit: PA
Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP could force Boris Johnson's hand in negotiations over Brexit, preventing the prime minister from carrying through his threat of a no-deal outcome.
Sky News' deputy political editor Sam Coates has suggested that the political situation in Scotland will cause the prime minister to compromise with Brussels.
Coates pointed to the "extraordinary" poll which suggests Scots are turning to Scottish independence, with experts pointing to the unpopularity of Johnson's government as a determining factor.
He said paired with issues like the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit had been "pushed down the agenda".
He said: "When you look at other issues that are weighing on Boris Johnson's mind, most notably there is the extraordinary poll out of Scotland suggesting that 58% of people would vote for independence and 42% for the union.
"It is understood that a no-deal Brexit would weigh in that independence argument as well.
"So perhaps the calculation of just how far Boris will move starts to change."
Johnson is set to miss his self-imposed deadline of October 15 to walk away from talks if there is no progress on Brexit.
Most Read
- 1 MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson is winded by Daily Mail owner Lord Rothermere
- 2 Donald Trump win would be best result for UK, claims Piers Morgan
- 3 Dominic Cummings dodges £50k in unpaid taxes after Durham council decides to 'write off' charges
- 4 These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
- 5 Flights between UK and EU could be grounded after Brexit, admits minister
- 6 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 7 Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new lockdown measures
- 8 Test and trace consultants 'paid £7,500 a day by government'
- 9 How Nicola Sturgeon could stop Boris Johnson choosing no-deal Brexit
- 10 Matt Hancock slammed for misrepresenting Emmanuel Macron on Test and Trace
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.