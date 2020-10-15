How Nicola Sturgeon could stop Boris Johnson choosing no-deal Brexit

Video

Published: 2:00 PM October 15, 2020 Updated: 9:36 PM October 15, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP could force Boris Johnson's hand in negotiations over Brexit, preventing the prime minister from carrying through his threat of a no-deal outcome.

Sky News' deputy political editor Sam Coates has suggested that the political situation in Scotland will cause the prime minister to compromise with Brussels.

Coates pointed to the "extraordinary" poll which suggests Scots are turning to Scottish independence, with experts pointing to the unpopularity of Johnson's government as a determining factor.

He said paired with issues like the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit had been "pushed down the agenda".

He said: "When you look at other issues that are weighing on Boris Johnson's mind, most notably there is the extraordinary poll out of Scotland suggesting that 58% of people would vote for independence and 42% for the union.

"It is understood that a no-deal Brexit would weigh in that independence argument as well.

"So perhaps the calculation of just how far Boris will move starts to change."

Johnson is set to miss his self-imposed deadline of October 15 to walk away from talks if there is no progress on Brexit.