'Kevin the Teenager finally made something of himself': Boris Johnson Brexit tweet receives ridicule
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has been roundly mocked following a tweet he made celebrating the newly-announced Brexit deal.
Johnson became the centre of ridicule after posting a picture of himself, thumbs-up, declaring that a "deal is done".
The tweet comes after a trade deal was agreed between the European Union and the United Kingdom - six days before the end of the transition period.
MORE: Public reacts to Michel Barnier announcing end to Erasmus exchange programme due to Brexit
But Johnson's message was not as well received online as he had hoped.
The Mirror's Mikey Smith tweeted: "It’s good that Kevin the Teenager finally made something of himself."
Investigative reporter John Sweeney posted: "By their fruits ye shall know them. As the price of food will go up and our freedoms to travel as we did become fettered, this 'deal' will come to haunt you @BorisJohnson."
You may also want to watch:
Green Party peer Natalie Bennett followed up: "A tweet straight from the Donald Trump playbook. Empty boosterism."
One user added: "What's got two thumbs and has spaffed £400,000,000,000 of tax payers money so far, on #Brexit and Bridges?"
Most Read
- 1 Brexit deal 'done' with Boris Johnson planning a statement - Reports
- 2 ERG in warning to Boris Johnson over Brexit deal with EU
- 3 Boris Johnson 'caved in' on fishing to secure Brexit deal, claims EU official
- 4 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 5 Loophole means Boris Johnson can spend Christmas with family in Tier 4
- 6 Ministers on 'resignation watch' over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
- 7 Brexiteer shouts down pro-EU campaigner for pointing out deal is not 'will of the people'
- 8 Boris Johnson 'toast' if he fails 'five tests' of Brexit deal
- 9 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 10 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
Another quipped: "When you find out you don’t have to pay child support for all of your children..."
James Felton said: "Congratulations on your astonishing achievement. After just four years of negotiations and billions of pounds spent you have negotiated a deal far sh**tier than the one we already had."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.