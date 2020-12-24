'Kevin the Teenager finally made something of himself': Boris Johnson Brexit tweet receives ridicule

Published: 3:59 PM December 24, 2020

Boris Johnson has been roundly mocked following a tweet he made celebrating the newly-announced Brexit deal.

Johnson became the centre of ridicule after posting a picture of himself, thumbs-up, declaring that a "deal is done".

The tweet comes after a trade deal was agreed between the European Union and the United Kingdom - six days before the end of the transition period.

But Johnson's message was not as well received online as he had hoped.

The Mirror's Mikey Smith tweeted: "It’s good that Kevin the Teenager finally made something of himself."

Investigative reporter John Sweeney posted: "By their fruits ye shall know them. As the price of food will go up and our freedoms to travel as we did become fettered, this 'deal' will come to haunt you @BorisJohnson."

Green Party peer Natalie Bennett followed up: "A tweet straight from the Donald Trump playbook. Empty boosterism."

One user added: "What's got two thumbs and has spaffed £400,000,000,000 of tax payers money so far, on #Brexit and Bridges?"

Another quipped: "When you find out you don’t have to pay child support for all of your children..."

James Felton said: "Congratulations on your astonishing achievement. After just four years of negotiations and billions of pounds spent you have negotiated a deal far sh**tier than the one we already had."