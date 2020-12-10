Boris Johnson cancels meeting with Queen due to Brexit talks

Published: 2:59 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 3:05 PM December 10, 2020

File photograph of Boris Johnson with the Queen after becoming prime minister - Credit: PA

The prime minister’s audience with the Queen has been postponed this week to allow him to focus on the post-Brexit trade deal talks.

Boris Johnson usually telephones the monarch each Wednesday evening to update her on government matters, but there was no record of the audience in the Court Circular.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen would speak with the PM next week.

A Palace spokesman said: “The audience was postponed due to the prime minister’s busy diary. One is planned for next week.”

Secret plans to evacuate the Queen and other senior royals from London were reportedly previously drawn up in case a no-deal Brexit triggered rioting on the streets.

In February 2019, The Sunday Times said Whitehall was formulating emergency proposals which had been repurposed from those originally formulated during the Cold War in the event of a nuclear attack by the Soviet Union.