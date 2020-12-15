Boris Johnson claims he's still looking for 'chatty rat' leaking his plans

Published: 12:10 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 12:14 PM December 15, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire. - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has told MPs he is still searching for the "chatty rat" who leaked details of proposals for a second lockdown in England.

The search for the culprit – continues and the prime minister promised to update the Commons “if” the source is identified.

The announcement of the lockdown was made at a hastily-convened weekend press conference after details of the plans were leaked to The Times on October 30.

Johnson promised Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to keep MPs informed about the investigation into the “unauthorised disclosure”.

In a written ministerial statement he said: “This investigation remains ongoing.

“If the final aspects of the investigation identify the source, the government will provide a further update to the House.”

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith claimed last month that it should be a "criminal investigation" if necessary.

He told the Mail on Sunday: ‘I consider this to be probably the most serious leak I can recall in the time I have been in Parliament because it literally played with people’s lives. If necessary, the PM should actually call in the police".