Tory ministers doubt Boris Johnson’s ability to last until 2024 as he loses confidence of MPs

Video

Published: 1:10 PM September 22, 2020 Updated: 1:11 PM September 22, 2020

Tory ministers have joined backbenchers in predicting that Boris Johnson will not last the full parliament through until 2024.

BBC Newsnight reports that ministers have joined disgruntled backbenchers in doubting Johnson’s ability to lead the UK through until 2024, saying he is now in a “difficult period”.

Political editor Nicholas Watt explained: “Talking to MPs today - backbench and ministers - confidence in [Boris Johnson’s] premiership is beginning to ebb away in the Conservative Party.”

Watt said that although the mood was “calming down” because Johnson had ruled out another national lockdown, there was unhappiness over the general strategy from Johnson’s team.

“There are concerns over the way they introduced plans to break international law over the withdrawal agreement, all sides of the party not happy about that.

“Mixed messaging over Covid”.

He reported that one backbench Tory MP who had been supportive of Johnson, asking: “Where is he? Where’s his leadership?

“I don’t think he’ll survive this parliament.”

He added “some ministers” are also predicting the same thing.

“They don’t think he will survive the parliament and they are thinking what does it mean for them.”

