Boris Johnson to face questions over US election result at press conference

Published: 12:10 PM November 9, 2020 Updated: 12:12 PM November 9, 2020

Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at Downing Street this evening, following news on a successful coronavirus vaccine.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has revealed its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing the disease.

But with Johnson looking to seize upon the news, it is likely that the prime minister will face questions from journalists over the US election result.

Johnson has yet to speak to the president-elect Joe Biden, with the British politician likely to be further down the queue of world leaders wanting to talk to the next leader of the United States.

The prime minister has announced he will answer questions from the media at 5pm on Monday.









