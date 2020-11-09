News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Boris Johnson to face questions over US election result at press conference

Jonathon Read

Published: 12:10 PM November 9, 2020    Updated: 12:12 PM November 9, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at Downing Street this evening, following news on a successful coronavirus vaccine.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has revealed its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing the disease.

But with Johnson looking to seize upon the news, it is likely that the prime minister will face questions from journalists over the US election result.

Johnson has yet to speak to the president-elect Joe Biden, with the British politician likely to be further down the queue of world leaders wanting to talk to the next leader of the United States.

The prime minister has announced he will answer questions from the media at 5pm on Monday.




Boris Johnson
U.S Election
Coronavirus

