Boris Johnson self-isolating after meeting Tory MP with coronavirus
Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with a Tory MP who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister is “well” and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a spokesman for Number 10.
“The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19,” the spokesman said.
“The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.
“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who met Johnson on Thursday, said in a Facebook post: “Isolating.
“On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well.
“We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning. My wife and I both tested positive.
“I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good.”
