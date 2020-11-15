Boris Johnson self-isolating after meeting Tory MP with coronavirus

Published: 9:07 PM November 15, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 15, 2020

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with a Tory MP who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister is “well” and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a spokesman for Number 10.

“The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

“The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who met Johnson on Thursday, said in a Facebook post: “Isolating.

“On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well.

“We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning. My wife and I both tested positive.

“I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good.”