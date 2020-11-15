News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Boris Johnson self-isolating after meeting Tory MP with coronavirus

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 9:07 PM November 15, 2020    Updated: 9:10 PM November 15, 2020
Boris Johnson meets with Lee Anderson

Boris Johnson meets with Lee Anderson - Credit: Twitter

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with a Tory MP who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister is “well” and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a spokesman for Number 10.

“The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

“The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

You may also want to watch:

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who met Johnson on Thursday, said in a Facebook post: “Isolating.

“On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well.

Most Read

  1. 1 Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit extension
  2. 2 UK Brexit negotiator says Brexit deal 'may not succeed'
  3. 3 BBC criticised by Brexiteers for comedy sketch based on Leave’s promises
  1. 4 Boris Johnson to be challenged in High Court for 'acting in bad faith' over Brexit
  2. 5 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
  3. 6 David Lammy breaks Labour ranks to call for Brexit extension
  4. 7 Ken Clarke says government acting like a 'third-world dictatorship' over Brexit
  5. 8 News presenter struggles to show 'journalistic balance' over Dominic Cummings resignation
  6. 9 Brexiteer commentator hits out at Remainers over US Election result
  7. 10 Brexit 'sell-out' looming after Dominic Cummings departure, claims Nigel Farage

“We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning. My wife and I both tested positive.

“I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good.”

Boris Johnson
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brexit

John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Joe Biden

Barack Obama could become Joe Biden's UK ambassador in awkward move for...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Joe Biden | Video

Diplomats expect Joe Biden to prioritise calls with European leaders

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

John Major | Video

John Major savages Brexit warning Britain will 'never be a great power...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus