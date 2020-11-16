Boris Johnson could miss PMQs as he self-isolates

Published: 8:43 AM November 16, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire. - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson could miss Prime Minister's Questions this week as he continues to self-isolate.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said that he did not know what would happen for this week's PMQs session.

“I don’t know what will happen with PMQs and I know the parliamentary authorities are working on it,” he told Times Radio.

“Actually we’re all getting used to being able to live our lives, in some cases remotely.

“I know that the prime minister will still be making announcements, talking publicly, and you can absolutely do that – the power of Zoom.

“The majority of my meetings with him are on Zoom and it’s more convenient for both of us. That’s now a pretty standard and regular part of government business. And in fact, I find Zoom much more convenient sometimes.

“He’ll still be able to operate perfectly effectively across Zoom. The whole Downing Street is set up for remote working now. “

Johnson said the fact he was “bursting with antibodies” having had coronavirus before would not prevent him needing to self-isolate following contact with an MP who has tested positive.

The PM, who was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 for a period of 14 days.

He told his Twitter followers on Monday that he was “in good health” and that he has “no symptoms”.

He said: “Hi folks, the good news is that NHS Test and Trace is working ever-more efficiently, but the bad news is that they’ve pinged me and I’ve got to self-isolate because someone I was in contact with a few days ago has developed Covid.

“It doesn’t matter that we were all doing social distancing, it doesn’t matter that I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, feel great – so many people do in my circumstances.

“And actually, it doesn’t matter that I’ve had the disease and I’m bursting with antibodies. We’ve got to interrupt the spread of the disease and one of the ways we can do that now is by self-isolating for 14 days when contacted by Test and Trace.”