Boris Johnson has an ‘unsatisfied’ county court judgment

Published: 11:36 AM May 12, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM May 12, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Prime minister Boris Johnson - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has an outstanding court judgment for a debt of £535.

A search of the county court judgments database shows the “unsatisfied record” registered to the prime minister at “10 Downing Street”.

The date of the judgment, which was first revealed by the Private Eye magazine, is October 26 last year.

The records do not state who the creditor is, nor the nature of the debt.

No 10 is yet to respond to a request for comment.



