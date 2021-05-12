Boris Johnson has an ‘unsatisfied’ county court judgment
Boris Johnson has an outstanding court judgment for a debt of £535.
A search of the county court judgments database shows the “unsatisfied record” registered to the prime minister at “10 Downing Street”.
The date of the judgment, which was first revealed by the Private Eye magazine, is October 26 last year.
The records do not state who the creditor is, nor the nature of the debt.
No 10 is yet to respond to a request for comment.
