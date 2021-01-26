Boris Johnson says we did 'everything we could' to prevent Covid-19 death toll reaching 100,000
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has claimed that the government "did everything we could to minimise loss of life" as the UK's coronavirus death toll reached 100,000.
Speaking at the latest Downing Street press conference, he said it is “hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic”.
“I’m sorry to have to tell you that today the number of deaths recorded from Covid in the UK has surpassed 100,000.
“It’s hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic: The years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended and for so many relatives the missed chance to even say goodbye.”
Questioned about the death toll, he explained: “I think on this day I should just really repeat that I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and of course as I was prime minister I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done.
“What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering in what has been a very, very difficult stage, and a very, very difficult crisis for our country, and we will continue to do that, just as every government that is affected by this crisis around the world is continuing to do the same.”
Broadcaster Piers Morgan branded it "a lie" after hearing the comments made at the briefing.
He tweeted: "He didn't. He avoided doing what he should have done, time and again."
Former Number 10 director of communications Alastair Campbell responded similarly, by remarking: "No you didn't.
"You dismissed and minimised the challenge in the early days. You told people to go racing. You dismissed masks. You spaffed billions. You messed around at Christmas for a few populist headlines. People died as a result"
