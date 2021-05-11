Boris Johnson pledges coronavirus inquiry will begin 'within a year'
- Credit: PA
A “full, proper” public inquiry into the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic could be established within a year, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister committed to setting up the inquiry within the new session of parliament which started on Tuesday.
Although there is no fixed length for a parliamentary session, they typically run for around a year.
“I can certainly say that we will do that within this session,” the prime minister told MPs in the House.
“I have made that clear before… I do believe it’s essential we have a full, proper public inquiry into the Covid pandemic.”
You may also want to watch:
Johnson was responding in the Commons to a question from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who urged him to set up the inquiry “on behalf of bereaved families across the country”.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “We welcome this commitment and will hold the prime minister to it.
Most Read
- 1 Former Tory speaker admits voting Labour after labeling Boris Johnson a 'liar'
- 2 Britons living in Spain refused Covid jab 'due to Brexit', report claims
- 3 Liz Truss accused of freeports 'catastrophic blunder' following Brexit deals
- 4 The truth about 'buy British'
- 5 MP insists he will 'earn every penny' after becoming council leader too
- 6 Downing Street announces plans to change English voting system following string of Labour victories
- 7 How Brexit dealt a hammer blow to diplomatic relations
- 8 Tories could push for 2023 general election after axing key legislation
- 9 Senior Keir Starmer aide resigns following allegations of involvement in Angela Rayner's demotion
- 10 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
“It must be entirely open and truly independent, have the trust and confidence of bereaved families, and cannot be an exercise in the government marking its own homework.
“We went into this pandemic with the foundations of our public services and our communities weakened by a decade of Conservative governments.
“We must learn lessons from that, as well as from how the crisis has been handled.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.