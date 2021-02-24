Video
PMQs: Boris Johnson refuses to criticise Covid-sceptic MPs
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson should “have a word” with Conservative MPs doubting the accuracy of data behind his road map out of lockdown, according to Sir Keir Starmer.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader said he backed the principles of the plan but warned Covid scepticism could risk it all.
He explained: “One of the biggest threats to that is misinformation about the risks of the deadly virus.
“For example, there have been people saying that the Covid statistics appear to have been manipulated, that Monday’s road map is based on dodgy assumptions and false modelling.
“Does the prime minister agree that these kinds of comments are irresponsible and undermine our national recovery?”
Johnson ignored the question, telling MPs the road map will set the country on a “cautious but irreversible journey to freedom”, adding the data supporting it has been made available to MPs.
Responding to the prime minister, Starmer pointed out the remarks came from his own backbenchers.
Most Read
- 1 Campaign urges Brits to declare themselves 'European' on 2021 census
- 2 SAGE scientists fear 'fresh wave' of coronavirus cases by July
- 3 Matt Hancock says he broke the law in the 'national interest' and would do it again
- 4 Tory MP 'dressed too casually' to make virtual contribution to parliament
- 5 World's largest daffodil farm forced to let flowers rot in fields due to Brexit staffing issues
- 6 Tories ridiculed over flyer warning SNP majority in May elections will lead to indyref2
- 7 Bookmakers rate chances of UK rejoining EU by 2026 at 5/1
- 8 The end of Britain is nigh: Here's how, when and why...
- 9 European parliament given extension to ratify Brexit deal
- 10 Third of public think Matt Hancock should resign over court ruling
He said: “I think the prime minister dodged that question, no doubt because all those comments came from his own MPs – some of the 60 or so members of the Covid Recovery Group.
"Perhaps the prime minister should have a word with them.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.