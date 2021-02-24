PMQs: Boris Johnson refuses to criticise Covid-sceptic MPs

Video

Published: 12:21 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 3:08 PM February 24, 2021

Boris Johnson should “have a word” with Conservative MPs doubting the accuracy of data behind his road map out of lockdown, according to Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader said he backed the principles of the plan but warned Covid scepticism could risk it all.

He explained: “One of the biggest threats to that is misinformation about the risks of the deadly virus.

“For example, there have been people saying that the Covid statistics appear to have been manipulated, that Monday’s road map is based on dodgy assumptions and false modelling.

“Does the prime minister agree that these kinds of comments are irresponsible and undermine our national recovery?”

Johnson ignored the question, telling MPs the road map will set the country on a “cautious but irreversible journey to freedom”, adding the data supporting it has been made available to MPs.

Responding to the prime minister, Starmer pointed out the remarks came from his own backbenchers.

He said: “I think the prime minister dodged that question, no doubt because all those comments came from his own MPs – some of the 60 or so members of the Covid Recovery Group.

"Perhaps the prime minister should have a word with them.”