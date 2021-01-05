Breaking
Boris Johnson to hold Downing Street news conference this afternoon
Boris Johnson will hold a news conference with England's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser later today, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister will be joined by Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance at 5pm, on the first day of England's third national lockdown.
On Monday evening, Johnson announced another national lockdown to try and control the spread of Covid-19.
In a similar lockdown to March, people are being told once again to stay home unless they are visiting essential shops, getting exercise, or seeking shelter from domestic abuse or medical attention.
This comes after coronavirus cases surged in England over the festive period.
On December 29, there were more than 80,000 Covid cases detected in England.
As of Monday, there were 26,626 COVID patients in hospital in England - an increase of over 30% in one week and now more than 40% higher than the peak of the first wave of infections last April.
There has also been a near 25% increase in the number of deaths in the past seven days, compared to the previous week.
