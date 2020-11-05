Boris Johnson to host 5pm press conference
- Credit: PA
The prime minister will host a new coronavirus briefing as England entered a national lockdown for a second time.
NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens will join the Downing Street event at 5pm on Thursday.
It is unlikely that any new measures will be announced, but it follows chancellor Rishi Sunak revealing that furlough has been extended to March.
Yesterday Stevens announced that NHS England was being placed at the highest incident alert level as hospitals struggle to deal with the increased amount of Covid-19 cases requiring intensive care.
During the first lockdown ministers fronted daily coronavirus briefings until they were dropped as measures were relaxed.
