Boris Johnson accused of mimicking Nicola Sturgeon's Covid lockdown strategy

Published: 1:07 PM January 5, 2021

Boris Johnson has been accused of following Nicola Sturgeon's lead on coronavirus lockdowns after he put England under one hours after his Scottish counterpart did.

England entered its third national lockdown on Monday evening which saw schools shut and the toughest restrictions imposed since March following a recent, steep rise in coronavirus cases.







Johnson ordered people to stay home unless they are visiting essential shops, getting exercise, or seeking shelter from domestic abuse or looking for medical attention.

The prime minister's announcement followed Sturgeon's, which saw Scotland enter a legally-binding lockdown until February - the same month England hopes to ease its own restrictions and open up educational facilities.

This has resulted in a number of Twitter users accusing Johnson of following Sturgeon's lead after he trailed her in a number of key decisions.

Derek James tweeted: "So, when did #BorisJohnson decide another lockdown was necessary? My bet is it was when he saw #NicolaSturgeon announce Scotland was locking down and realised he was again behind the curve. Especially when she said she locked down now because she saw what was happening in London!"

Becca W said: "Funny how it takes Scotland to declare another lockdown for Boris Johnson to then make a speech about 'tighter restrictions' tonight..."

Making fun of the government line it was "following the science", Comedian Olaf Falafel quipped: "We’re following the science but only if you replace the ‘ience’ bit with ‘ottish’."

Ross McCafferty joked: "Boris Johnson again seems frightened into action by an announcement in Scotland, and seems likely to announce a March-style lockdown. Presume it'll be roughly the same reasoning as Sturgeon laid out, with more Latin."

But it was jokester Alistair Barrie who stole the show, tweeting: "I think Nicola Sturgeon should resign. Not because she’s done anything wrong - it would just be really comforting to know Boris Johnson is going to do the same thing in a couple of days’ time."