No 10 insists Boris Johnson has been 'absolutely focused' on coronavirus pandemic

Published: 1:01 PM November 12, 2020 Updated: 1:04 PM November 12, 2020

Downing Street has dismissed claims that the in-fighting at the heart of government shows that Boris Johnson is distracted from tackling coronavirus.

Responding to Labour leader Keir Starmer's criticisms that he is not focusing "on the job in hand", his official spokesperson said that he was "absolutely focused" on the pandemic.

The spokesman said: “The prime minister is fully focused on tackling coronavirus.

“I think you can see the progress that we’re making in terms of rolling out mass testing, in securing vaccines and also in terms of making improvements to things such as test and trace.







“So, I think what you can see is the prime minister is absolutely focused on beating this virus and taking the measures that are necessary to get that R rate down and bring the infection rate back under control.”

Questioned if the shake-up among senior staff and resignation of Lee Cain was a distraction, he said: “You’ve seen from the prime minister this week that he’s absolutely focused on taking all the steps that are required to equip the country to beat coronavirus.”