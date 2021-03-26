PM to prioritise pub visit over haircut when restrictions ease
The New European
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has revealed he has already booked a visit to the pub for when restrictions ease but suggested he might wait for a haircut, despite saying he “badly” needed one.
The prime minister echoed the thoughts of the nation as he admitted a trip to the hairdressers was overdue, with salons and barbers forced to close during England’s current coronavirus lockdown.
Hairdressers in London have been shut since before Christmas but, under the government’s road map for easing lockdown measures, are set to reopen on April 12.
Outdoor hospitality venues, such as beer gardens, are also permitted to serve customers from this date – with Johnson suggesting he will prioritise a visit to the pub over getting his famous blond mop trimmed.
During a visit to a nursery in Greenford, west London, Johnson told broadcasters: “I do need a haircut, I do badly need a haircut – it’s going to happen.”
Asked if he had booked a hair appointment for April 12, the prime minister said: “For the pub? Yes. For the haircut? I don’t know about that.”
In the next stage of the road map, two households, or groups of up to six people, will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events from May 17.
All remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted from June 21, allowing for larger events to go ahead and nightclubs to reopen.
