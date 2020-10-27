Video
Boris Johnson acting as 'human shield' for Tories over Brexit and Covid-19
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson is acting as a "human shield" for the Tories during Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, a political commentator has claimed.
Benedict Spence, a Telegraph columnist, has said that the prime minister is "soaking up the political flack" during the pandemic, and he has claimed it is unlikely anyone will manoeuvre to replace him until he steps down.
"It would have to be a new Conservative prime minister, and as much as there is a lot of discontent with Boris Johnson, we have to remember why it was he became prime minister.
"After having a great array of Tory MPs against him, the 'never Boris' campaign which facilitated Theresa May as prime minister, he was seen as 'grit your teeth and bear it' candidate.
"This is the man that we need to put in place to become the sacrificial lamb to be the human-battering ram to get Brexit done.
"That's what's going to actually solve the impasse, and we don't mind having this man in place for a couple of years to soak up the political flack.
"So if you've already got a human shield, a prime minister who fulfils that role in Number 10, why would anyone want to step into the breach right now, and an even worse political situation?"
Most Read
- 1 Brexiteer Prue Leith quits Tory Party after government votes down motion to protect UK food standards
- 2 Piers Morgan must expose the government's Brexit betrayal
- 3 Public slams Brexit Party tweet which shames Tory MPs who voted against free school meals
- 4 Peers set to remove law-breaking sections of Boris Johnson's Brexit bill
- 5 James Cleverly mocked after telling people to 'look at how they're doing in Wales'
- 6 UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election
- 7 Michel Barnier postpones Brussels return as Brexit trade talks in London continue
- 8 Boris Johnson 'frantically repositioning' himself for Donald Trump to lose election
- 9 Boris Johnson warned majority will be 'wiped out' over treatment towards north of England
- 10 Tory minister blames journalists for NHS Test and Trace failure as he defends Dido Harding
Spece said he did not think Johnson will stand again in 2024 "even if he wanted to - and I don't think he wants to".
MORE: Boris Johnson warned majority will be 'wiped out'
"So actually if you already know that vacancy is going to come up in a few years time, why on earth would you push for that chance right now if you're an ambitious Conservative. Because you can't win if you become prime minister right now, and then you are the one who has to reverse everything in the midst of a pandemic.
"I think you have to come to the end of that before you'll see a serious change made, so therefore I think the strategy will remain largely the same".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.