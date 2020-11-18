Dominic Cummings' eye-sight test trip to Barnard Castle mocked in Beano

Published: 10:42 AM November 18, 2020 Updated: 10:45 AM November 18, 2020

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson are mocked in a special edition of the Beano - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson and his former senior adviser Dominic Cummings are set to appear in a special edition of the Beano.

BeanOLD, produced for older readers reflecting on the year 2020, will be a pull-out inside the regular Beano and will see Dennis the Menace’s parents look back on Zoom quizzes, home-schooling, delayed Bond films and toilet roll shortages.

In the comic both Johnson and Cummings will appear, with illustrations mocking Cummings driving with impaired eyesight, after his notorious drip to Barnard Castle during lockdown.

Also in the edition Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, and Manchester United footballer Rashford, who has campaigned for free school meals and child literacy, visit Beanotown to receive honorary MBEs (Member of the Beano Elf-service) for their efforts this year.

Plus environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who offers Dennis’s dad advice on how to grow his own Christmas tree.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “We’ve formed our very own Gnational Elf Service to help spread laughs and keep the nation smiling this winter.

“We love bringing kids laughs every week but 2020 has been so tough, that for the first time in 82 years we’ve created a comic that kids can give to adults to share some much-needed Beano LOLZ.”

BeanOLD can be found in this week's Beano, available to buy at retailers from Wednesday.






