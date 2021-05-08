News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Opinion

Boris Johnson is making the UK a laughing stock

Author Picture Icon

Reader Letters

Published: 9:56 AM May 8, 2021   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Jacksons Wharf in Hartlepool, County Durham

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Jacksons Wharf in Hartlepool, County Durham, following MP Jill Mortimer's victory in the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election - Credit: PA

The electorate may still view Boris Johnson favourably, but the prime minister may not get the same reception internationally.

Current reporting would suggest that a large proportion of the electorate is not too concerned about Boris Johnson’s competence or character, as long as they believe that the country is being tolerably well run – vaccination programme included.

This is understandable, and the same could doubtless be said about many previous prime ministers.

What should seriously concern us is how Johnson is regarded by the rest of the world, and how his abilities could be exposed when greater freedom to travel enables him to perform more foreign engagements in person, lining up with other leaders in the glare of the world’s media. G7 in Cornwall next month should give us a flavour of this.

Many people mocked the last president of the United States for his supposed ignorance of world affairs, and it would be shameful if the UK became the object of similar ridicule. But then being ashamed is something we are all increasingly having to confront.
Nigel Britton

The polls seem to show that this government’s cavalier approach to honesty and probity is not cutting through with the public. How long will it be before, as a nation, we become institutionally corrupt? As a school governor I am obliged to sign up to the Nolan Principles and declare any conflicts of interest that may exist or potentially occur. How many of the millions of holders of public office will take the view that if standards don’t matter anymore to our national leaders, why should they bother? David Roberts Lancashire

Sebastian Monblat predicts that Boris Johnson’s disgraceful behaviour will come back to bite him (Letters #241). This is unlikely as most people seem either not to care or accept that is how he is.

The danger is that many others will be emboldened by the prime minister’s example to see nothing wrong in cheating and lying to their compatriots – bringing about Britain’s moral decline to the detriment of everyone.
Roger Hinds, Surrey

Boris Johnson has now decided that only he can determine whether his ‘independent’ ethics adviser – appointed by himself – should even investigate any possible breaches of the ministerial code.

Most Read

  1. 1 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
  2. 2 Could Mexican Coke spark a new Coca-Cola cold war?
  3. 3 Why can't the English see what the Scots and Welsh can?
  1. 4 The reverse Midas touch of Michael Gove
  2. 5 Is the end finally nigh for EU's most notorious leader?
  3. 6 First black female mayor elected in Liverpool as Labour holds on to role
  4. 7 Nicola Sturgeon concedes Holyrood majority for SNP is a ‘very long shot’
  5. 8 Labour claims ‘extraordinary results’ in Welsh Parliament election
  6. 9 Dominic Raab 'chickened out' of a no-deal Brexit, Michel Barnier says
  7. 10 Labour should never have swallowed the Brexit pill

That in itself beggars belief. It’s no good being inwardly outraged, who or what is going to stop him? Apparently Tory MPs aren’t getting much flak over any of this, the quotes about bodies piling high or the flat refurbishment scandal.

Write to your MP to express your outrage. Get your friends to do the same.

What’s the point in having standards in public life if the prime minister, their ultimate arbiter, can himself flaunt them with impunity?

Phil Green



Though the Conservative Party is mired in sleaze, let us not forget that this is a cross-party pastime. Remember Harold Wilson and his adventures with Lord Kagan and Marcia Falkender? Or the sleaze of the New Labour years? Party politics is dirty all round. No one has a monopoly.
Andrew Vermes, Hassocks, West Sussex

• Have your say by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.

Reader Letters
United Kingdom

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier walks back to his hotel in Westminster after leaving meetings o

Michel Barnier

Brexit talks with Britain were plagued by 'Tory quarrels and low blows',...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall

Brexit | Opinion

Post-Brexit EU worker exodus hits restaurants and pubs

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Brexit | Opinion

Boris Johnson consumed by infighting as Brexit job losses worsen

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson (R) and former special advisor Dominic Cummings leave from the rear of Downing Street

Alastair Campbell | Opinion

Boris Johnson's downfall will be the truth

Alastair Campbell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus