Video
Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
- Credit: YouTube
Boris Johnson has been criticised after being caught on camera laughing at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit at the latest daily Downing Street briefing.
The prime minister laughed at a question from ITV's Robert Peston when he asked about whether the UK was likely to leave the EU in the next week with a deal or without.
He asked: “It’s almost the end of the year, you must know by now whether we’re going to get a free trade deal. Will we?”
Johnson turned his head to transport secretary Grant Shapps as the pair both laughed.
The prime minister said he had held a “great conversation” with Emmanuel Macron on border problems following the new coronavirus outbreak and added: “It’s his birthday, by the way.”
He said Brexit talks “remains unchanged” and the “problems” still continue to prevent a deal from happening.
His initial response was met with criticism from viewers.
Most Read
- 1 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
- 2 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2014 prediction proven right
- 3 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 4 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
- 5 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 6 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
- 7 The big Brexit lie has been rumbled
- 8 EU vice president says sovereignty debate in Brexit talks is 'totally pathetic'
- 9 Brexiteer MP pilloried after accusing France of acting like 'dictators' over Dover Port blockade
- 10 New poll finds voters overwhelmingly want Boris Johnson to seek Brexit extension
“They laughed. Johnson kept smirking while answering,” tweeted pro-European Femi Oluwole as he branded the pair "psychopaths". “Don't forget: Even if there's a deal, jobs will still go.”
"Tens of thousands of workers face redundancy as a No Deal #Brexit looms. And Boris Johnson laughs! Contemptible, absolutely contemptible," said Labour MP Jack Dromey.
"Life is easy when you wash your hands of other people’s tears and fears," commented Emmy van Deurzen.
Jason Stevens wrote: "Look at this shambles of a man. Haughty, indignant, arrogant, egocentric, narcissistic buffoon. God help us."
Calvin Casino added: "Someone need to wipe smirk off Boris Johnson’s face. It’s no laughing matter. It’s very serious (both Brexit & Covid). Plus the refusal to extend the Brexit transition period, preferring no deal Brexit without EU FTA despite not getting what he wants (Canada style deal)."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.