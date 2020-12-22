Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit

Video

Published: 8:15 AM December 22, 2020

Boris Johnson laughs when asked if UK will get a Brexit deal - Credit: YouTube

Boris Johnson has been criticised after being caught on camera laughing at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit at the latest daily Downing Street briefing.

The prime minister laughed at a question from ITV's Robert Peston when he asked about whether the UK was likely to leave the EU in the next week with a deal or without.

He asked: “It’s almost the end of the year, you must know by now whether we’re going to get a free trade deal. Will we?”

Johnson turned his head to transport secretary Grant Shapps as the pair both laughed.

The prime minister said he had held a “great conversation” with Emmanuel Macron on border problems following the new coronavirus outbreak and added: “It’s his birthday, by the way.”

He said Brexit talks “remains unchanged” and the “problems” still continue to prevent a deal from happening.

His initial response was met with criticism from viewers.

“They laughed. Johnson kept smirking while answering,” tweeted pro-European Femi Oluwole as he branded the pair "psychopaths". “Don't forget: Even if there's a deal, jobs will still go.”

"Tens of thousands of workers face redundancy as a No Deal #Brexit looms. And Boris Johnson laughs! Contemptible, absolutely contemptible," said Labour MP Jack Dromey.

"Life is easy when you wash your hands of other people’s tears and fears," commented Emmy van Deurzen.

Jason Stevens wrote: "Look at this shambles of a man. Haughty, indignant, arrogant, egocentric, narcissistic buffoon. God help us."

Calvin Casino added: "Someone need to wipe smirk off Boris Johnson’s face. It’s no laughing matter. It’s very serious (both Brexit & Covid). Plus the refusal to extend the Brexit transition period, preferring no deal Brexit without EU FTA despite not getting what he wants (Canada style deal)."