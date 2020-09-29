Boris Johnson tells reporter he's 'fitter than a butcher's dog' after being asked if he was still suffering from Covid-19

Video

Published: 2:08 PM September 29, 2020 Updated: 2:37 PM September 29, 2020

Boris Johnson has told a reporter he is "fitter than a butcher's dog" after being asked if was still suffering from the effects of Covid-19.

Speaking at press conference in Exeter, the prime minister brushed aside concerns by MPs in his own party that he had still not fully recovered from his bout of coronavirus in April.

Asked if he could assure colleagues he was "100%" free of the virus, Johnson said: "For those who are experiencing long-term debilitating effects of Covid, a huge amount of work is being done by our doctors into that phenomenon. It plainly exists."

"On my own," he added, "I can certainly tell you that I am fitter than I was before. I'm fitter than a butcher's dog thanks basically to losing weight."

Johnson said it was "probably a good idea" he lost weight after coming in above 17 stone at 5 feet 10 inches.

@WillieBoy13 tweeted: "Waiting to find out how 'fitter than a butchers dog' is somehow going to be offensive. (My money is on he's implying other tradespeople don't look after their dogs)."

Waiting to find out how "fitter than a butchers dog" is somehow going to be offensive. (My money is on "hes implying other tradespeople don't look after their dogs) — Theicemancometh (@WillieBoy13) September 29, 2020

@styleonathreat wrote: "The man has multiple personal trainers. Him telling anyone to lose weight given those conditions is an absolute joke."

"But is he feeling more oven-ready than a brexit deal and more world-beating than a track and trace app?" quipped one user.

Kevin Gemmel wrote: "He still hasn't worked out a butchers dog is a greedy and fat person."