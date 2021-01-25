Government 'looking at' relaxing coronavirus lockdown in mid-February

Published: 11:15 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM January 25, 2021

Boris Johnson has said the government will be “looking at the potential of relaxing some measures” before mid-February.

But he could not give a guarantee schools would be back before Easter.

He went on: “I do think now this massive achievement has been made of rolling out this vaccination programme, I think people want to see us making sure we don’t throw that away by having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection.

“I totally understand the frustrations of parents, I really thank teachers for what they’re doing, the immense efforts they’re going to teach kids online, and the government has provided a lot of laptops… I know that’s no substitute for direct face-to-face learning.

“Believe me there’s nothing I want to do more than reopen schools, I’ve fought to keep schools open for as long as I possibly could.

“We want to see schools back as fast as possible, we want to do that in a way that is consistent with fighting the epidemic and keeping the infection rate down.”