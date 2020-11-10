Boris Johnson tweet congratulating Joe Biden originally designed for Donald Trump
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson’s tweet congratulating Joe Biden on his US election victory was originally designed for Donald Trump, it has been revealed.
The message sent by Boris Johnson on Saturday evening showed the word “Trump” faintly in the background.
This led to online speculation that Number 10 had originally prepared a message to herald a Trump win, only to replace it with one acknowledging the Democratic candidate’s success after US media outlets called the race for the former vice president.
Downing Street said that a ‘technical’ error caused the situation.
A government spokesperson said: “As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election.
You may also want to watch:
“A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.”
The prime minister posted on Saturday: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.
Most Read
- 1 John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit
- 2 John Major savages Brexit warning Britain will 'never be a great power again'
- 3 'There is no special relationship with Boris Johnson', warns Joe Biden camp
- 4 Joe Biden prioritises phone calls with Merkel and Macron - as Johnson still waits
- 5 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
- 6 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
- 7 Claire Fox attacks opponents of Brexit bill - before accidentally voting against it
- 8 Brexiteer peer branded racist for calling Kamala Harris 'the Indian'
- 9 Iain Duncan Smith tells Joe Biden that Brexit 'has nothing to do with him'
- 10 Matt Hancock runs away from Good Morning Britain cameras as boycott continues
“This US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security”.
MORE: 'There is no special relationship with Boris Johnson', warns Joe Biden camp
However, above the message appear to be traces of a different message referring to Trump.
The situation was highlighted by the Guido Fawkes website which also noted faint words stating “the future” and “second term” buried in the tweet.
Trump, seen as an international ally of Johnson, has so far refused to concede defeat in the election.
Biden has insisted that maintaining peace in Northern Ireland is paramount to any post-Brexit UK-US trade deal.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.