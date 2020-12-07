Boris Johnson could address nation on no-deal Brexit plan this week

Published: 9:03 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 9:07 AM December 7, 2020

Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to pull out of Brexit talks in the next 48 hours if the European Union does not agree to his demands.

The Sun reports that Johnson will end the negotiations between the United Kingdom and European Union by the middle of the week if there is no further progress.

It is reported that Johnson could then announce a no-deal Brexit, and "could address the nation to that effect as early as tomorrow evening".

A source close to the prime minister told the newspaper: “It really is end game stuff now. If by close of play Monday there is no movement there’ll at least be a question about whether it’s worth carrying on.

"We’re not going to give in to EU demands preventing us taking back control of the rules Britons live under. It’s as simple as that.”







Another source told the Daily Mail: 'It's fair to say the prime minister isn't bluffing. It's pretty clear we will leave on no deal terms if the EU can't accept that we will be an independent nation.

"There won't be any agreement if the EU do not recognise this reality. We'll only keep talking if there is some movement and if we think there's any point.'