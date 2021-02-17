News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Video

Johnson says he feels like OJ Simpson as he struggles to put on gloves

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 2:39 PM February 17, 2021    Updated: 2:42 PM February 17, 2021
Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks with health worker Wendy Warren as he puts on a pair of medical

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks with health worker Wendy Warren as he puts on a pair of medical gloves during a visit to a vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, south Wales - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson said he felt “like OJ Simpson” as he struggled to pull on a pair of gloves.

The prime minister made the reference to the moment in Simpson’s murder trial when the US actor and sports star had difficulty putting on gloves thought to have been used in the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.



Johnson was donning a pair of blue disposable gloves during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Cwmbran, South Wales, when he made the comparison.

Simpson was cleared of murder following the 1995 trial, with his lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, focusing on the gloves as one of the key pieces of evidence.

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” he told the jury.

You may also want to watch:

Two years after Simpson’s 1995 acquittal, a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman, and ordered he pay their survivors 33.5 million US dollars.

Most Read

  1. 1 Opposition parties accuse Liz Truss of removing Brexit questions from order paper
  2. 2 Are Remainers destined to become the new Jacobites?
  3. 3 Former Danish minister throws support behind independent Scotland rejoining EU
  1. 4 Cabinet secretary told to publish government meetings with Tory-linked firms
  2. 5 Wetherspoon boss urges Britain to drink its way out of Covid debt
  3. 6 Tory MP mocks 'Boris Burrow' telling PM to get 'unicorns' and 'Puff the Magic Dragon' involved
  4. 7 Britain bypassed as Ireland deepens links with Europe
  5. 8 French journalist sparks debate after labelling UK's Covid vaccine success 'an illusion'
  6. 9 Labour to consider electoral reform following pressure from local parties to end first-past-the-post voting
  7. 10 Tory MP is under new investigation following row UK's anti-corruption watchdog
Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
Media

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Keir Starmer during a visit to a community pharmacy vaccination centre set up inside an ASDA supermarket in Watford

Keir Starmer | Opinion

The clever politics that could save Keir Starmer's leadership

James Ball

Author Picture Icon
Ed Davey, now party leader, celebrates with Jane Dodds (C) and her team, after she won the Brecon and Radnorshire byelection in August 2019

Liberal Democrats | Interview

What is the point of the Lib Dems, Mr Davey?

Matt Withers

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Marr (right) speaking with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Brexit | Video

People must wait 10 years before assessing Brexit, insists Dominic Raab

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds stand outside 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson | Opinion

The press and its shameful indulgence of Boris Johnson

Alastair Campbell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus