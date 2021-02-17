Video
Johnson says he feels like OJ Simpson as he struggles to put on gloves
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson said he felt “like OJ Simpson” as he struggled to pull on a pair of gloves.
The prime minister made the reference to the moment in Simpson’s murder trial when the US actor and sports star had difficulty putting on gloves thought to have been used in the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.
Johnson was donning a pair of blue disposable gloves during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Cwmbran, South Wales, when he made the comparison.
Simpson was cleared of murder following the 1995 trial, with his lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, focusing on the gloves as one of the key pieces of evidence.
“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” he told the jury.
You may also want to watch:
Two years after Simpson’s 1995 acquittal, a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman, and ordered he pay their survivors 33.5 million US dollars.
Most Read
- 1 Opposition parties accuse Liz Truss of removing Brexit questions from order paper
- 2 Are Remainers destined to become the new Jacobites?
- 3 Former Danish minister throws support behind independent Scotland rejoining EU
- 4 Cabinet secretary told to publish government meetings with Tory-linked firms
- 5 Wetherspoon boss urges Britain to drink its way out of Covid debt
- 6 Tory MP mocks 'Boris Burrow' telling PM to get 'unicorns' and 'Puff the Magic Dragon' involved
- 7 Britain bypassed as Ireland deepens links with Europe
- 8 French journalist sparks debate after labelling UK's Covid vaccine success 'an illusion'
- 9 Labour to consider electoral reform following pressure from local parties to end first-past-the-post voting
- 10 Tory MP is under new investigation following row UK's anti-corruption watchdog
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.