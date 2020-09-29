Boris Johnson's 'clarification' of new rules for North East adds to confusion

Video

Published: 12:11 PM September 29, 2020 Updated: 1:21 PM September 29, 2020

Boris Johnson has been asked to clarify the rules and regulations for the North East, only to add to the confusion.

Johnson was asked to explain the new rules when it came to pub beer gardens in response to questions after delivering a speech.

He said: “In the North East and other areas where extra-tight measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities but it is six in a home, six in hospitality but as I understand it, not six outside.”

But six people cannot congregate together regardless of being inside or outside, prompting ridicule from journalists.

"This is becoming farcical," said Paul Johnson.

James Forsyth tweeted: "The whole point of the rule of six was meant to be to simplify things. But as Boris Johnson's answer just now showed, even the PM himself is less than crisp and clear on how it now applies in various parts of the country"

Arj Singh wrote: "Boris Johnson the latest minister who doesn't appear to know what his own coronavirus restrictions are."

Regardless of this Johnson said the UK’s “great common sense” would help defeat the virus but admitted that the different rules across the country were confusing.

He said: “I appreciate that this is one of those things that people will find confusing.

“Just bear in mind we are fighting a pandemic with the tools that we have, which is the great common sense of this country.

“It was very effective in March and April, it worked in driving the virus down – we need it to work again, we all need to pull together.

“Follow the guidance, wash your hands, cover your face in the settings, in enclosed spaces where you should, keep your distance, get a test if you have symptoms – that’s the most effective thing we can do.

“But in the areas where particular measures have been brought in by local councils or the government, then look at the guidance for what exactly you should do in those cases.”

The prime minister appeared to go further than minister Gillian Keegan, who said she would not provide answers on questions about the new restrictions as she was unaware of the specifics.

He has since said he "misspoke".

Writing on Twitter, Johnson said: "Apologies, I misspoke today. In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socialising with other households outside.

"This is vital to control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe. If you are in a high risk area, please continue to follow the guidelines from local authorities."