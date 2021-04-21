PMQs: Boris Johnson receives grilling over James Dyson affair

Published: 12:30 PM April 21, 2021

Sir Keir Starmer has grilled Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions over alleged tax breaks he gave to Sir James Dyson's employees.

The leader of the opposition pressed Johnson over lobbying concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic.







Citing correspondence between Dyson and Johnson over tax breaks, Sir Keir told the Commons: “What does the prime minister think is the right thing to do if he receives a text message from a billionaire Conservative supporter asking him to fix tax rules?”

Johnson responded: “If he’s referring to the request from James Dyson, I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could, as I think any prime minister would in those circumstances, to secure ventilators for the people of this country.

“And to save lives and to roll out a ventilator procurement which the Labour-controlled Public Accounts Committee themselves said was a benchmark for procurement.”

MORE: James Dyson denies texts to Boris Johnson over tax requests broke lobbying rules

Sir Keir asked how many people with Johnson’s personal number have been given preferential treatment.

He told MPs: "Let’s be clear what these texts show. The prime minister was lobbied by a wealthy businessman and a close friend for a change in the tax rules, tax rules.

“The prime minister responded, ‘I’ll fix it’, then after a discussion with the chancellor – who everybody seems to be lobbying these days – the prime minister texted his friend to say, ‘it’s fixed’. How many other people with the prime minister’s personal number has he given preferential treatment to?”

Johnson responded: “I recall (Sir Keir) at the time saying that we should do everything that we could to get more ventilators, and indeed he congratulated the rollout of the ventilators, he said well done to everybody involved for the ventilator challenge.

“I just remind the House what we were facing in March last year, which was that we had a new virus which was capable of killing people in ways that we didn’t understand, the only way to help them was to intubate them and put them on ventilation, we had 9,000 ventilators in this country, we secured 22,000 as a result of that ventilator challenge.

“I think it was entirely the right thing to do to work with all potential makers of ventilators at that time and by the way, so does the former leader of the Labour party, a man to whom I think he should listen, Tony Blair.”





Sir Keir hit back: “It’s his former leader, his friend I think – Dave – who’s at the heart of much of this.”

He added: “At the heart of this scandal are people’s jobs and wasted taxpayers’ money. Take for example the thousands of jobs at Liberty Steel that are on the line… the prime minister hasn’t fixed that. In fact he’s done nothing to help steel workers.”

“Is it now quite literally one rule for those who’ve got the prime minister’s phone number, another for everybody else?”

Johnson replied: “This is a government that gets on and delivers for people in distress and delivers on the people’s priorities and yes, of course I am concerned for the families of steel workers up and down the country.”

He added: “We believe in British steel… we intend to use our new freedoms under Brexit to make sure that procurement goes to British companies.”

The BBC reported that Sir James had sent Johnson a series of messages in March last year to get assurances his employees would be exempt from tax rules if they moved to Britain to help build ventilators for the NHS.

No 10 defended the move, saying it was right to secure equipment for the NHS in “extraordinary times” by offering tax breaks for Dyson employees from Singapore at a time the NHS faced running out of them.