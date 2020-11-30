News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Boris Johnson's spokesperson criticises Rita Ora and Laurence Fox over lockdown breaches

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 12:47 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 12:57 PM November 30, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons - Credit: PA

Downing Street has criticised reports that Rita Ora threw a birthday party at a restaurant and actor Laurence Fox boasted of having a “large group over to lunch” over the weekend.

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said that the rules applied to "celebrities" and that they should be setting examples.

He said: “It’s important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules – that is for every member of the public including celebrities.”

The spokesman said the matter was for the police to decide appropriate action.

Commenting on musician Ora, he said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve been clear that it’s vital for everyone to abide by the rules in order to suppress the virus and reduce the transmission but enforcement matter is for the police.”

You may also want to watch:

Asked about Fox, the spokesman added: “The prime minister has been clear of the need for everybody across the country to continue to abide by the rules in order to reduce the transmission of the virus, but it’s up to police to decide what action to take.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Nine of the best responses to Nadhim Zahawi becoming vaccines minister
  2. 2 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
  3. 3 'It's not about you!' - Piers Morgan tears apart Laurence Fox over lockdown breach tweet
  1. 4 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
  2. 5 Minister says it is 'possible' Brexit talks could be extended beyond transition period
  3. 6 National Trust hire Vote Leave adviser to dampen discontent from Brexiteers
  4. 7 Starmer says Corbyn’s response to anti-Semitism report ‘as bad as you can get’
  5. 8 EU to form new post-Trump 'transatlantic alliance' with Joe Biden and America
  6. 9 Rishi Sunak fails to declare family's wealth in ministerial register, probe finds
  7. 10 The 20 most influential figures in British politics

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Biden

Joe Biden could scrap US-UK travel corridor in favour of one with Ireland

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Reader Letters | Opinion

The Remainers who haven't been paying attention

Reader Letters

Author Picture Icon

Nigel Farage

Nine best tweets trolling Nigel Farage over anti-lockdown post

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Brexit

British actors barred from applying for role of young Prince William due...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus