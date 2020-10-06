Video

Published: 10:25 AM October 6, 2020 Updated: 10:32 AM October 6, 2020

The prime minister appears to have attacked himself for "forgetting the history of the UK" as he was set to make a policy announcement on wind farms at Tory party conference.

In a preview of Boris Johnson's speech, he is set to say: "I remember how some people used to sneer at wind power, twenty years ago, and say that it wouldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding.

"They forgot the history of this country. It was offshore wind that puffed the sails of Drake and Raleigh and Nelson, and propelled this country to commercial greatness."

But it was shortly pointed out after that Johnson himself made such remarks just seven years ago.

He previously told LBC Radio: "Labour put in a load of wind farms that failed to pull the skin off a rice pudding.

"We now have the opportunity to get shale gas - let's look at it."

While some suggested Johnson's comments in his speech were set to be self-deprecating, chancellor Rishi Sunak was unable to provide clarity on the same radio station.

He said: "I don’t know about then.

"The difference now is wind power, we know it’s clean, but it’s also now cheap and affordable, and it’s something we're very good at in this country.

"We can be a global leader in it. It can be a brand new industry for us, create lots of jobs."