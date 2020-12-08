Video disproves Tory claims that Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready deal' only referred to Withdrawal Agreement

Video

Published: 4:34 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 4:46 PM December 8, 2020

Tory claims that Boris Johnson's "oven-ready deal" only referred to the Withdrawal Agreement have been disproven by the reemergence of a video from the last general election.

MPs on the government's benches have scrambled to dismiss questions about the prime minister's claims of an agreement "ready to go" by claiming it only referred to the original piece of Brexit legislation passed in the House of Commons earlier in the year and not the actual trade agreement.

But video footage has reemerged of Johnson talking about what his pledge actually involved - and it talks about aspects only a trade deal delivers.

Speaking at a Nissan factory alongside former Labour MP Gisela Stuart, he said: "It's absolutely vital we protect supply chains, we protect Nissan motors, and we make sure people continue to invest in our country. And they will.

"What I think businesses large and small want to see is certainty about the arrangements we can deliver.

"And the thing about the deal we've got ready-to-go is it does protect the supply chains, it keeps them intact, it makes sure we have complete equivalence when it comes to our standards, our industrial requirements and all the rest of it.

"So as we come out, it's all protected."

As the comments resurfaced on social media, Patrick Henry said he had "pinned this tweet." He said: "A great example of lies, lies and lies."

Another wrote: "When Cleverly was on calling British people stupid for thinking oven-ready deal was only about Withdrawal Agreement not a trade deal why didn't they put this video up...?"

Referencing the workers he had spoken in front of, a third said: "Maybe they can get jobs in cyber..."

It follows claims from James Cleverly - echoed by Dan Hannan on Newsnight - that the prime minister had "delivered" on his Brexit commitment.

He told BBC Breakfast: "That 'oven-ready' that the prime minister was referring to was the Withdrawal Agreement...

"The prime minister was clear the reference to 'oven-ready' was to the Withdrawal Agreement, which as promised was delivered and vote through shortly after the election when he secured a majority."



