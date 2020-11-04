Video

Published: 12:18 PM November 4, 2020 Updated: 12:24 PM November 4, 2020

Boris Johnson refused to be drawn on the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s claim that he had won victory in the US election and his threat to go to the courts to stop votes being counted.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had asked the prime minister to criticise Donald Trump’s actions.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir asked Boris Johnson: “Whatever the result, will the prime minister join me in saying that it’s not for a candidate to decide which votes do and don’t count or when to stop counting.

“The next president must be the free and fair choice of the American people.”

But instead, the prime minister told MPs: “Of course we don’t comment as a UK Government on the democratic processes of our friends and allies.”

You may also want to watch:

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “The prime minister refused to even say that all votes in the US election should count.

“That is one of the most cowardly statements I’ve ever heard.”





