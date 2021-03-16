Boris Johnson warned protest curbs would 'make a dictator blush'

Published: 8:31 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 8:32 PM March 16, 2021

Boris Johnson’s controversial curbs on protests would “make a dictator blush” and show his government’s liking for “authoritarianism”, MPs have warned.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill cleared its first parliamentary hurdle after receiving a second reading by 359 votes to 263, majority 96, despite opposition to several measures contained within it.

Labour tabled an amendment intended to block the bill from being considered further, although this was defeated by 359 votes to 225, majority 134.

The motion from Labour was based on support for some sections – such as tougher sentences for serious crimes including child murder – alongside warnings it “rushes” changes to protest law and “fails” to take action to protect women.

As part of efforts to overhaul the justice system, the government has proposed a raft of changes in the bill.

These include plans to give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on non-violent protests judged to be too noisy and thereby causing “intimidation or harassment” or “serious unease, alarm or distress” to the public.

Time and noise limits could be imposed as a result of the measures in the bill and those convicted could face a fine or jail.

Speaking in the Commons, DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “I must indicate that I rail against, in the strongest possible terms, the overarching, sweeping and draconian provisions on protest. I have heard Government’s position around what they intend.

“The loose and lazy way this legislation is drafted would make a dictator blush. Protests will be noisy, protests will disrupt and no matter how offensive we may find the issue at their heart, the right to protest should be protected.”

Labour MP Clive Efford claimed: “We’re witnessing a Tory-led coup without guns.”

Labour former justice minister Maria Eagle added: “This populist government has swiftly developed a penchant for authoritarianism.”

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said: “The truth … is (the government) is introducing these measures because it dislikes Black Lives Matter, because it hates Extinction Rebellion, because both tell too many hard truths.”

For the government, justice secretary Robert Buckland accused Labour of putting “party interests before the national interest” by attempting to block the Bill.

The legislation also proposes expanding the area around Parliament where some protest activities are banned.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess said: “My office looks onto Parliament Square and I have long complained about the endless demonstrations which take place on this very busy roundabout.

“It is absolutely ridiculous. It is very difficult to work because of the noise, with drums, horns and loud speakers.

“Policing these so-called events costs a huge amount of money and parliament being the seat of democracy, our work should not be disrupted.”

The wide-ranging bill includes plans to bring in tougher sentences for child killers and those who cause death on the roads, longer jail terms for serious violent and sexual offenders, and expand child sex abuse laws to ban religious leaders and sports coaches from having sex with 16 and 17-year-olds in their care.

The bill could also see the maximum penalty for criminal damage of a memorial increased from three months to 10 years.

Buckland, reflecting on the death of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, said: “Where women, all too often, feel unsafe then it is the wrong response to say to them ‘stay indoors, don’t go out alone’.

“Instead of questioning the victim, we have to deal with the perpetrator.

“When I think of how far we have come, I sharply remind myself about how far we still have to go.”

Buckland said there have been more 120,000 submissions in three days to a consultation on the violence against women and girls strategy, adding: “Society is speaking and it is for all of us to be up to the level of events.”

The bill will undergo further scrutiny at a later stage.