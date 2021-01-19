Boris Johnson's diary contains 'power nap' time, No 10 insider claims
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson's official schedule includes time for him to "power nap" during the day, a Downing Street insider has claimed.
Times Radio reported an anonymous source as saying that it “would not be entirely uncommon in the diary for him to shut the door and have a kip for half an hour or so,” before he conducted his duties as prime minister.
The time carved out in Johnson's schedule was described as a "power executive business nap" to help Johnson get "ready for the rest of the day".
The move appears to echo Winston Churchill, who once claimed: "Nature has not intended mankind to work from eight in the morning until midnight without that refreshment of blessed oblivion which, even if it only lasts twenty minutes, is sufficient to renew all the vital forces".
Another claimed that Johnson is regularly late for his first meeting of the day, and that "he keeps his own time".
You may also want to watch:
But a spokesperson for Number 10 dismissed the claims that he napped during the day, saying his diary is "literally full of meetings".
“He is hard at work and has a very full and busy schedule,” they added.
Last year it was reported by a Sunday newspaper that Johnson was taking naps for up to three hours, while others suggest he is also spending considerable time on the tennis courts.
Most Read
- 1 Leave EU website suspended after EU registry blocks move to Ireland
- 2 Comedian wins praise after shaming No 10 during Dancing on Ice appearance
- 3 Boris Johnson blames seafood companies for post-Brexit sales slump
- 4 Television drama to focus on Boris Johnson's first year in Downing Street
- 5 Progressive alliance could see Labour win 351 seats at next election, new analysis reveals
- 6 The Tory MPs who failed to vote against a Universal Credit cut
- 7 Michael Gove among 14 Tory MPs revealed to have joined banned Parler app
- 8 Priti Patel fails to appear in Commons to answer questions on missing police records
- 9 UK has highest Covid-19 death rate in world
- 10 Boris Johnson claims Labour supporters using Universal Credit vote to incite hatred
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.