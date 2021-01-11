No 10 tweet calling for questions ahead of Covid press conference backfires spectacularly

Published: 10:55 AM January 11, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM January 11, 2021

A tweet by Downing Street seeking questions from the public ahead of Boris Johnson's press conference has backfired spectacularly.

The prime minister's Twitter account asked if anyone had questions about coronavirus that they would like to ask the government.







The request did not go down well.

One user asked: "Where is Dido Harding and can she repay the money she was given to set up the Test/Trace/Isolate system that has spectacularly failed?

Where is Dido Harding and can she repay the money she was given to set up the Test/Trace/Isolate system that has spectacularly failed? https://t.co/psZlnrEeFZ — LED 💙 (@elli_copter) January 10, 2021

The New European contributor Jonathan Read followed up: "The situation is now more serious than the last lockdown in March, so why are the daily briefings only twice a week?"

Justin Lewis asked if the prime minister had "any regrets" about relaxing restrictions over the summer.

Any regrets now about shouting at us to go to the pub? https://t.co/VqKvHYeZRQ — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) January 10, 2021

On news people should avoid sitting down during their daily outdoor exercise routine, one user quipped: "If my back goes while out for my daily dose of exercise, should I use a bench to rest, or fall to the floor and wait until it passes?"

If my back goes while out for my daily dose of exercise, should I use a bench to rest, or fall to the floor and wait until it passes? https://t.co/bK4QuNShSp — SirBungleBonce (@Beardy_weirdy7) January 10, 2021

@Spike8Rack added: "Will you immediately act on the advice you get from this tweet? Or will you wait 2-10 weeks before doing anything, like usual?"

There were also questions about Dominic Cummings and the prime minister's father.

Nick Galdstone tweeted: "Why did you let Dominic Cummings breach the first lockdown and invest so much political capital defending the indefensible so that you have no power nor moral authority now to impose necessary controls?"

Why did you let Dominic Cummings breach the first lockdown and invest so much political capital defending the indefensible so that you have no power nor moral authority now to impose necessary controls? https://t.co/Xg28DvQwWS — Nick Goldstone 💙 (@nickgoldstone) January 11, 2021

Olly Gibbs probed: "Why has @BorisJohnson's dad had the second dose of the vaccine whilst our frontline nurses treating positive patients on a daily basis have to wait 12 weeks?"

One user, by the name Jingle Bens, had a suggestion for Downing Street's communication department.

"Whoever decided that this was a good idea is definitely getting the sack tomorrow. The responses are... colourful."