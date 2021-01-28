Scots report Boris Johnson to police for day trip to Glasgow
- Credit: PA
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been reported to police, accused of breaking lockdown restrictions, after making a trip to Glasgow against the advice of Nicola Sturgeon.
The first minister questioned if his trip to Scotland was essential travel or not and advised he could work from home, however the PM made his one day trip up to Glasgow regardless.
He made his way around several locations, visiting a vaccination centre in the Castlemilk district of Glasgow, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow and then the Valneva Medical Centre in Livingston.
Police Scotland confirmed in a statement to Daily Record that it had been contacted about the visit and said: "We have received a small number of complaints regarding prime minister Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland.
"This is a working visit in his official capacity as prime minister and we are policing the event appropriately."
MORE: Michael Gove claims Boris Johnson a 'huge asset' to Scotland
MORE: Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson to 'work from home' instead as he plans trip to Scotland
Though Sturgeon said the PM was not 'unwelcome' she did say politicians would do well to lead by example.
It is thought the visit could have been prompted by the growing support for Scottish Independence, but Johnson said arguments about a referendum were “completely irrelevant” during the coronavirus pandemic.
He insisted the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation referendum and there was no advantage in “pointless constitutional wrangling”.
Recent polls have shown the Scots moving in favour of independence.
