Boris Johnson 'plans to resign' in six months because he can't live on £150k salary
- Credit: PA
Fresh newspaper reports have fuelled the belief that Boris Johnson will resign in the spring once he has achieved Brexit.
According to the Sunday Mirror, Tory MPs are gearing up for the prime minister to step down, after privately complaining about the salary of £150,402, which is reportedly not enough for him to live on.
They believe that Johnson wants to be able to see the UK through the end of the Brexit transition period, and hope to oversee the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
It follows reports that his senior aide Dominic Cummings was planning to resign next year, and claims the PM will quit next year due to "ill-health".
Before becoming the leader of the Tory Party the PM was on a salary of £275,000-a-year with the Telegraph and also made £160,000 in one month from giving two speeches.
An MP said: “Boris has at least six children, some young enough to need financial help.
“And he had to pay ex-wife Marina Wheeler a shedload as part of their divorce deal.”
MORE: ‘This country needs more right now’ - Piers Morgan predicts Boris Johnson will quit as PM
MORE: Britain can’t stand another six months of Boris Johnson
You may also want to watch:
Another added: “Boris is the typical adulterer. More interested in the chase than the prize.”
Most Read
- 1 Arron Banks' man in New Zealand election hit by electoral wipe out
- 2 Boris Johnson 'plans to resign' in six months because he can't live on £150k salary
- 3 Michael Gove challenged over remarks UK 'holds all the cards' in Brexit talks
- 4 44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender
- 5 Jennifer Arcuri ‘admits affair with Boris Johnson’
- 6 Tory MPs criticised by party for 'very ill-judged' letter to Andy Burnham
- 7 Dominic Cummings dodges £50k in unpaid taxes after Durham council decides to 'write off' charges
- 8 Piers Morgan changed his mind on Trump and mental health. Is Brexit next?
- 9 David Cameron worried new book will 'damage his reputation'
- 10 Rishi Sunak told to act now over 'double blow' to economy
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.