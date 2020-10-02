Tory backbenchers plot new rebellion over 10pm curfew

Published: 9:22 AM October 2, 2020

Tory backbenchers are plotting a new rebellion over coronavirus restrictions - this time over the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants.

Rebels are reportedly looking to force a vote on the issue, the Telegraph reports, after MPs in Boris Johnson's own party accused him of presiding over a "nanny state".

Steve Baker, one of the leading voices over the last rebellion of coronavirus powers, told the newspaper: "I'm picking up plenty of dissatisfaction over the 10pm rule among colleagues.

"Many MPs simply don't understand the basis for it. Matt Hancock should look again at whether that rule is working."

Tory MP Greg Clark, the chairman of the Commons science and technology committee, has also requested that Hancock "detail the evidence and advice informing the decision" to close pubs early.

There was also opposition to the rules from those on Liberal Democrat benches.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper told the Commons: "The evidence is clear that the 10pm pubs curfew has been a hammer blow to hospitality, and turfing crowds of people out of Covid-secure venues onto the streets is putting lives and livelihoods at risk."