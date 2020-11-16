No 10 insists meetings follow social-distancing rules despite MPs self-isolating

Published: 1:47 PM November 16, 2020

Boris Johnson's official spokesperson has insisted that Number 10 observes social-distancing rules, despite all attendees of a recent meeting between the prime minister and MPs having to self-isolate.

They said: “Social distancing was observed at the meeting. It is also the case that Number 10 is a Covid-secure workplace.

“We take every possible step to ensure that hand sanitiser is made available to people as soon as they arrive at the building and it is available throughout the building as you travel through it.

“But as I say, factors such as the length of the meeting meant that it was the advice of Test and Trace that the prime minister should self-isolate and he, of course, will follow that instruction.”

Asked about a photograph showing Johnson and infected MP Lee Anderson standing less than two metres apart, the spokesman said: “They are stood side-by-side, rather than face-to-face.

“I wasn’t present in the room myself but just to repeat the two points: Number 10 is a Covid-secure workplace and also social distancing was observed in the meeting.”



