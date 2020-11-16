No 10 insists meetings follow social-distancing rules despite MPs self-isolating
- Credit: Twitter
Boris Johnson's official spokesperson has insisted that Number 10 observes social-distancing rules, despite all attendees of a recent meeting between the prime minister and MPs having to self-isolate.
They said: “Social distancing was observed at the meeting. It is also the case that Number 10 is a Covid-secure workplace.
“We take every possible step to ensure that hand sanitiser is made available to people as soon as they arrive at the building and it is available throughout the building as you travel through it.
“But as I say, factors such as the length of the meeting meant that it was the advice of Test and Trace that the prime minister should self-isolate and he, of course, will follow that instruction.”
Asked about a photograph showing Johnson and infected MP Lee Anderson standing less than two metres apart, the spokesman said: “They are stood side-by-side, rather than face-to-face.
You may also want to watch:
“I wasn’t present in the room myself but just to repeat the two points: Number 10 is a Covid-secure workplace and also social distancing was observed in the meeting.”
Most Read
- 1 Think tank says country might face Brexit 'in name only' following Cummings' departure from Number 10
- 2 Boris Johnson to be challenged in High Court for 'acting in bad faith' over Brexit
- 3 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
- 4 UK Brexit negotiator says Brexit deal 'may not succeed'
- 5 Health minister criticised for telling people to 'eat less' to protect themselves from Covid-19
- 6 Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit extension
- 7 Tory MP claims 'beginning of the end' for Boris Johnson
- 8 Boris Johnson warned it's 'too late' for Brexit deal amid calls for solution to avoid trade chaos
- 9 Former Boris Johnson adviser delivers stinging attack on Dominic Cummings and Vote Leave camp
- 10 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.