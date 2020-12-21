Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to address the nation on 'real emergency' over coronavirus

Published: 12:54 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 12:59 PM December 21, 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the prime minister to address the nation on coronavirus, saying it is “out of control”.

Sir Keir said: “The news over the last 24 hours has been deeply disturbing. The number of coronavirus cases has nearly doubled in the last week.

“Over 67,000 people have now tragically died and hospital admissions are rising. We cannot be in any doubt – the virus is now out of control.”

Citing international borders closing and “severe disruption” at Britain’s ports, he said: “Make no mistake this is now a real emergency.”

He called on the government to step up, saying: “We can have no more over-promising and false hope, confused messages and slow decision-making. We need strong, clear and decisive leadership.

You may also want to watch:

“The prime minister needs to be straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it.

“He must address the nation today after this morning’s Cobra meeting and hold daily press conferences until the disruption has eased.”