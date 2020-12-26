Expletive-laden Boris Johnson protest song reaches Number 5 in Christmas chart

Published: 11:14 AM December 26, 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Covid-19. - Credit: PA

An expletive-laden song about Boris Johnson has failed to secure the Christmas Number 1 slot - but still made the Top 5.

Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t was recorded by an Essex-based band with an equally sweary artist name - known as K**t and the Gang.

The 56-second medley repeats the title for the whole song and has been backed by Black Mirror writer Charlie Brooker.

Radio 1 presenter Katie Thistleon told listeners: "At Number 5 is a song about Boris Johnson which has so many expletives we can't play it on daytime Radio 1."

Instead LadBaby claimed the Christmas number one single for the third consecutive year.

The song is raising money for food bank charity The Trussell Trust.