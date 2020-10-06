Video

Published: 12:29 PM October 6, 2020

Boris Johnson has claimed that Britain is "more united than for decades", despite the threat of a split in the United Kingdom, and Brexit divides failing to be healed.

Speaking during his big speech to Tory party conference, he said: "And I believe you will see a Britain that is more united than for decades in its constitutional settlement, where Brexit has delivered a new excitement and verve – not just free trade and free ports, but control over our fisheries, and the ability to do things differently and better, from innovation in tech and data and finance to improving our standards of our animal welfare.

"Yes, you will see a country that scrupulously controls its own borders, but which is in some ways more cosmopolitan than ever before, welcoming scientists and artists and people of talent from around the world, a Britain that is proud of our culture and history and unashamed of our heritage, but also unblinkered about the present – embracing every person with love and respect whatever their race or creed or gender or orientation.

"That is the Britain we can build – in its way, and with all due respect to everywhere else, the greatest place on earth; indeed that is the country and the society we are in the process of building."

Johnson criticised the SNP too, telling them: "I say frankly to those separatist Scottish nationalists who would like this country to be distracted and divided by yet more constitutional wrangling, now is the time to pull together and build back better in every part of the United Kingdom."

His comments on the idea of a united Britain left Twitter users sceptical.

Boris Trump’s version of a more united Britain is not one experienced by the public. https://t.co/lWBP6T6aD1 — Brian (@truetangerine) October 6, 2020

Boris Johnson asserts that the UK is "more united than in decades" - has the tubby, sociopathic toff been at the booze again? Will he need another 'holiday' soon?



Yet north british regionalists & quislings insist he's the best option for Scotland. Quintessentially brainwashed. — Albannach (@SaorAlbannach) October 6, 2020

If Boris Johnson imagines the future UK in 2030 as a green and united country then it's clearly not a future the Tories exist in. — Emmy Crayon 🖍 (@emmyridgway) October 6, 2020

Geologically speaking, this could feasibly be true. https://t.co/rvO9InX7tK — Simon Varwell (@simonvarwell) October 6, 2020



