News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Ministers told to prepare for cuts as part of 'efficiency review'

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 12:59 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 1:02 PM April 27, 2021
Boris Johnson alongside cabinet members

Boris Johnson alongside cabinet members - Credit: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has told his cabinet to prepare for cuts as part of an 'efficiency review'.

Ministers were told that the “savings and efficiency review” will take place later in the year as the chancellor looks to make savings following the pandemic.

A statement from Downing Street said: “The prime minister highlighted that departments are being asked to take part in a savings and efficiency review ahead of the Spending Review later this year.

“The purpose is to learn the lessons from the last year in how we can run services more efficiently and ensure that we focus our high levels of spending on our key priorities. This is a standard part of the Spending Review process.”

It comes as the PM told his ministers that “we are not out of the woods yet” due to concerns over new coronavirus variants.

A No 10 statement said: “Cabinet concluded with an update on the pandemic.



“The PM reiterated that the data continues to look good but warned that we are not out of the woods yet as variants of concern continue to pose a threat.

Most Read

  1. 1 Poll: Majority of Brexit voters back closer cooperation with Europe
  2. 2 Priti Patel bullying row reaches High Court
  3. 3 Poll: Tories suffer slump as sleaze and cronyism allegations continue to mount
  1. 4 Boris Johnson doesn't understand the Union - and doesn't care about Scotland
  2. 5 The EU's quiet coup in Gibraltar
  3. 6 Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
  4. 7 Scottish Tory leader says remark attributed to Boris Johnson is 'indefensible'
  5. 8 SNP demand Boris Johnson resigns over lockdown remarks
  6. 9 Michel Barnier claims 'Brexit is a mark of failure'
  7. 10 Where did it all go wrong for Germany?

“The PM said that while the road ahead looks positive, there will still be challenges and this government will continue to take tough decisions where necessary to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

Downing Street
Boris Johnson
London

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session during a plenary session at the Eur

MEPs

MEPs warn Brexit deal could be cancelled if No 10 continues to ignore terms

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
A beachgoer sits in a deckchair below grey clouds in Margate

Books

Dreamland: A warning from Britain's post-Brexit future

Charlie Connelly

Author Picture Icon
David Cameron delivering a speech to O2 workers in Slough

David Cameron | Opinion

The biggest scandal may be that no rules were broken

James Ball

Author Picture Icon
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) listens to Rod Humphris (centre), landlord of The Raven pub in

Keir Starmer | Opinion

How Keir Starmer took matters too far

Mitch Benn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus