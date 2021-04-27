Ministers told to prepare for cuts as part of 'efficiency review'
- Credit: Matt Dunham/PA Wire
Boris Johnson has told his cabinet to prepare for cuts as part of an 'efficiency review'.
Ministers were told that the “savings and efficiency review” will take place later in the year as the chancellor looks to make savings following the pandemic.
A statement from Downing Street said: “The prime minister highlighted that departments are being asked to take part in a savings and efficiency review ahead of the Spending Review later this year.
“The purpose is to learn the lessons from the last year in how we can run services more efficiently and ensure that we focus our high levels of spending on our key priorities. This is a standard part of the Spending Review process.”
It comes as the PM told his ministers that “we are not out of the woods yet” due to concerns over new coronavirus variants.
A No 10 statement said: “Cabinet concluded with an update on the pandemic.
“The PM reiterated that the data continues to look good but warned that we are not out of the woods yet as variants of concern continue to pose a threat.
Most Read
- 1 Poll: Majority of Brexit voters back closer cooperation with Europe
- 2 Priti Patel bullying row reaches High Court
- 3 Poll: Tories suffer slump as sleaze and cronyism allegations continue to mount
- 4 Boris Johnson doesn't understand the Union - and doesn't care about Scotland
- 5 The EU's quiet coup in Gibraltar
- 6 Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
- 7 Scottish Tory leader says remark attributed to Boris Johnson is 'indefensible'
- 8 SNP demand Boris Johnson resigns over lockdown remarks
- 9 Michel Barnier claims 'Brexit is a mark of failure'
- 10 Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
“The PM said that while the road ahead looks positive, there will still be challenges and this government will continue to take tough decisions where necessary to protect both lives and livelihoods.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.