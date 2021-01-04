Parliament to be recalled as Boris Johnson plans tougher Covid-19 restrictions
- Credit: PA
Politicians are to be recalled to parliament as Boris Johnson plans tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England.
The prime minister’s televised address is expected to take place at 8pm on Monday, with reports that Johnson could put every part of the country into Tier 4, with schools moving to online learning.
78% of England's population is already under the toughest current restrictions, with ministers examining how successful the measures have been.
A No 10 spokesman said: “The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.
“The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.
“He will set those out this evening.”
The move comes as Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland will go into lockdown for the rest of January with a legal requirement to stay at home and schools closed to most pupils until February.
Sir Keir Starmer responded to the reports by claiming: “I hope the prime minister has been listening to the clear calls for tough national restrictions.”
He told the PA news agency new measures were needed to “get the virus under control, protect the NHS and create the space for the vaccine to be rolled out as quickly as humanly possible”.
Conservative Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley said: “This recall of parliament is necessary and welcome. We want to hear that vaccinations will come early for frontline staff, including dental staff, teachers and police officers who have to deal with any member of the population.”
