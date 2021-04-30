Boris Johnson’s phone number ‘available online for 15 years’

Published: 8:16 AM April 30, 2021

Boris Johnson’s mobile phone number was freely available on the internet for the last 15 years, according to reports.

A contact number for Johnson was listed on the bottom of a press release when he was still shadow higher education minister in 2006 – a document which was still available online in 2021.

Reports earlier this month suggested senior officials had called on Johnson to change his number because of concerns about how many people contacted him directly.

Downing Street declined to comment on the report – first revealed on the Popbitch gossip website – that Johnson’s phone number was available online to anyone who searched for it.







The press release, which related to his work as shadow higher education minister, invited journalists to contact Johnson directly on either a Commons office number or his mobile.

Attempts to call the number on Thursday night were met with an automated message saying the phone was “switched off” and an invitation to “please try later or send a text”.

The PM’s use of his mobile phone has been in the spotlight after text message exchanges with entrepreneur James Dyson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman were leaked.

Earlier this month, the Daily Telegraph reported that Simon Case, the head of the civil service, suggested to the PM that he change numbers because his current one is too widely known.