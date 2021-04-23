Boris Johnson insists 'nothing sleazy' about texts to Dyson
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has insisted there is nothing “sleazy” about his messages with James Dyson as he prepared to publish the communications in an attempt to cool a lobbying row.
The prime minister said the texts exchanged with the billionaire would be published later on Friday, as Downing Street declined to dismiss suggestions they had been leaked by former aide Dominic Cummings.
The leak revealed Johnson had promised the entrepreneur he would “fix” a tax issue for Dyson staff working to develop ventilators early on in the coronavirus crisis.
The prime minister has faced questions over when he would publish his correspondence with Dyson after promising to do so under pressure in the Commons this week.
“Indeed, I think that’s happening today,” Johnson told broadcasters during a visit to a farm in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire.
“But let me tell you, if you think that there’s anything remotely dodgy, or rum, or weird or sleazy about trying to secure more ventilators at a time of a national pandemic and doing everything in your power to do that then I think you’re out of your mind.”
Asked if he needs to rethink how he communicates with people, Johnson said: “No. I think I need to maintain… to be in touch with people.”
Pressed whether he will keep his phone, after suggestions cabinet secretary Simon Case advised Johnson to change his number over concerns about the ease with which lobbyists and business leaders were able to contact him, Johnson smiled and said: “You need one these days.”
No 10 launched an internal inquiry led by the Cabinet Office into how messages between the prime minister and Dyson were leaked to the BBC.
But Downing Street sources have already begun pointing the finger at Cummings, who quit as Johnson’s senior adviser last year following a power struggle in No 10.
