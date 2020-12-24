News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
TV crew enters Downing Street ahead of Boris Johnson statement on Brexit

Jonathon Read

Published: 10:49 AM December 24, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street, London.

Prime minister Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street, London. - Credit: PA

A TV crew has been seen entering Downing Street ahead of an expected statement from prime minister Boris Johnson.

The prime minister is to deliver an update on the conclusion of Brexit talks, with the expectation a deal will agreed between the UK and the EU.

It is yet to be confirmed if the announcement will be a released statement or a full press conference.

A live broadcast is likely to disrupt the major television channels' schedule for Christmas Eve.

Brexit

