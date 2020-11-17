Boris Johnson tests negative for Covid-19 but will continue self-isolating

Published: 1:46 PM November 17, 2020

Boris Johnson uses Zoom after his first diagnosis of Covid-19 - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has tested negative for coronavirus but will remain in self-isolation, his spokesperson has said.

The prime minister took a rapid turnaround lateral flow test as part of a pilot scheme for No 10 staff.

“The PM took a test yesterday and that test was negative,” the spokesman said.

“But he will, in accordance with the rules on self-isolation, continue to self-isolate.”

The prime minister has been shut in Downing Street since he received an email saying Tory MP Lee Anderson – who he hosted for a breakfast meeting last Thursday – had tested positive.

In a House of Commons first Johnson will answer PMQs remotely on Wednesday.

It comes after Jacob Rees-Mogg dropped his opposition to MPs taking part in debates virtually as part of Covid-19 arrangements for the second lockdown.